How To Make Your Apartment Look Clean In 5 Minutes

This piece originally appeared on Refinery29.com.

‘Tis the season for your home to be strewn with last-minute wrapping accoutrements, used Champagne flutes, and dry-clean-only party dresses. With holiday madness in full swing, you don’t have time to clean up the dishes from last night, never mind give your apartment the deep clean it needs before the New Year.



Whether you want to be prepared for a visit from a neighbor or you just need some peace of mind before you walk out of the door, you want your place looking presentable — fast. Click through for 10 ways to eliminate mess, in under five minutes.

ILLUSTRATED BY ANNA SUDIT