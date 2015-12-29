How to Instantly Boost Your Energy Level (Without Coffee or Chocolate)

You’re blasting through emails, brainstorming like a boss and crushing your TPS reports when…bam. It’s 3:00 p.m. and the only thing you want to do is take a nap.

Sure, you could fire up the Keurig and make your third (or is it fourth?) coffee of the day, or grab a candy bar from the vending machine. But these quick fixes might make you feel even more tired by dinnertime.

Instead, try one of our 11 quick pick-me-ups so you can get back to being a rock star.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.