How Coffee Brewing Came To Be

Let's face it. We are not defined by our culture, language, ethnicity, race, hometown or even what team we join in Pokemon Go. We are defined by how we make our coffee. From simple pot and stove to the $6,000 Jura Giga 5 Coffee Center (but only $4,800 with a 20% off Bed, Bath and Beyond coupon), there are many, many ways to brew delicious java.

The history of this beverage goes back at least a thousand years. The legend goes that a goat herder in Ethiopia in the 10th century found his goats nibbling berries off of a strange tree, which caused them to be so energetic that they wouldn't sleep. Perplexed, the goat herder gave some of these berries to the local monastery for study. Experimenting with them, the monks eventually devised a hot drink that kept them awake during the long hours of evening prayer. For hundreds of years, coffee was a secret only known to Africa and Asia. In the 17th century, however, trade brought the beans (the seeds of the berry from the Coffea plant) to Europe, the Caribbean, South America and, soon, North America. Coffee began its American dominance in 1773, when it became a patriotic duty to drink a cup of joe rather than the English-taxed tea.

Through the years, the pursuit of making coffee has led to the discovery of many different brewing methods. Here's the quick histories behind the invention of some of the most popular methods.