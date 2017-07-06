Hotels That Stock Minibars for Cocktail Enthusiasts

We could easily write an angry treatise about why hotel minibars are terrible, but the issues are all related to two words: cost and quality. Spending $28 for a half bottle of so-so Chardonnay or shelling out 10 bucks for a sample size of Jack Daniel's are not the best ways to recover from the stress of travel. So we hunted down hotels that do in-room drinking right by providing guests with exceptional bottled cocktails, mixology sets and even in-room lessons. If you are serious about drinking while on the road, here are six places to check out.