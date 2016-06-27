9 Ridiculously Delicious Ice Cream Recipes that Are Vegan

Food & Wine

Summer is here and so is the warm weather. The perfect time to indulge in a heaping bowl of cold, sweet ice cream. But if dietary restrictions keep you from diving into dairy-loaded sweets than vegan ice cream is something you need to discover. Renowned food bloggers Virpi Mikkonen and Tuulia Talvio paired up and created some of the most delicious ice cream treats that are dairy-free, gluten-free and refined sugar-free with their new cookbook N'Ice Cream: 80+ Recipes for Healthy Homemade Vegan Ice Creams. These all natural, wholesome recipes will allow you to "eat goodies without feeling crappy afterwards". Here are our favorite, easy to make vegan ice cream recipes.

1 of 9 © Virpi Mikkonen and Tuulia Talvio

Chocolate Avocado Ice Cream

Just add a few spoonfuls of cacao and get a rich creamy chocolate ice cream. Bravo, avocado!

serves 4-6

  • 2 ripe avocados, peeled and diced
  • ½ cup (120ml) unsweetened almond milk (or other plant-based milk)
  • 2 tablespoons coconut butter or extra virgin coconut oil, melted
  • 3-4 tablespoons coconut palm syrup or other sweetener
  • 4 tablespoons raw cacao powder (or unsweetened cocoa powder)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

 

Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Taste, and add sweetener or more cacao if desired.

With an ice cream maker:

Pour the mixture into your ice cream maker and prepare the ice cream according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Serve straight away or transfer to a freezer-safe container, cover and freeze until ready to be served. Let the ice cream thaw for 10-15 minutes before serving. 

Without an ice cream maker:

Pour the ice cream mixture into a freezer-safe bowl and freeze for about three hours, mixing well every 30 minutes. After three hours, scoop into bowls, serve and enjoy!

Advertisement
2 of 9 © Virpi Mikkonen and Tuulia Talvio

Raspberry Delight

This pink berry delight is super easy, fresh, and so creamy. The recipe works perfectly with other berries and fruits as well!

serves 1

  • 1 frozen banana
  • 3/4 cup (180 ml) frozen raspberries
  • 1 tablespoon almond butter (or other nut or seed butter)
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup or other sweetener
  • 2-3 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk (or other plant-based milk), if needed

Combine the banana, raspberries, almond butter, and syrup in a blender and blend to a smooth and creamy texture, scraping down the sides of the blender a few times if necessary. Add the almond milk, if needed, to achieve the desired texture. Scoop into a bowl, serve and enjoy!

3 of 9 © Virpi Mikkonen and Tuulia Talvio

Banana Ice Creams

For a quick and easy ice cream, just throw some frozen bananas into a blender, whip them up, and enjoy. Don’t be afraid of the black spots on overripe bananas-- just peel ‘em, chop ‘em, toss ‘em in the freezer, and wait for ice cream craving to strike!

Basic Banana Ice Cream

serves one

  • 2 frozen bananas
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2-3 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk (or other plant-based milk), if needed

Strawberry Banana Ice Cream

  • 1 frozen banana
  • 1 cup (240ml) frozen strawberries
  • 2-3 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk (or other plant-based milk), if needed

Chocolate Banana Ice Cream

  • 2 frozen bananas
  • 1.5 tablespoons raw cacao powder (or unsweetened cocoa powder)
  • 1 tablespoon coconut palm syrup or other sweetener
  • 2-3 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk (or other plant-based milk), if needed

Peel the bananas and cut them into small coins. Put the bananas into an airtight container and freeze for at least 4 hours, or overnight.

Combine the bananas (and other fruit) in a blender and pulse until smooth, scraping down the sides of the blender as necessary. If the mixture is too thick, add the almond milk to achieve the desired consistency. Add flavoring and sweetener, if using, and blend until combined.  Scoop into a bowl, serve, and enjoy!  

Advertisement
4 of 9 © Virpi Mikkonen and Tuulia Talvio

Mint Chocolate Chip Sundae

Need a mint fix but don’t want to wait too long? This beauty is ready in minutes!

serves 2

  • 1 (14 ounce / 400ml) can full-fat coconut milk (refrigerated overnight)
  • 2 frozen bananas
  • ¼ teaspoon spirulina (optional, for color)
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup or other sweetener
  • A handful fresh mint leaves
  • A small drop peppermint extract
  • ¼ cup (60ml) raw cacao nibs (or grated raw / dark chocolate)

Open the coconut milk can and scoop the thick white cream into a blender. Add the bananas, spirulina, if using, maple syrup, fresh mint and peppermint extract to the blender and blend until smooth, scraping down the sides of the blender if necessary. Taste and add more sweetener or mint, if desired. Add about two thirds of the raw cacao nibs and stir gently with a spoon. Scoop into bowls, sprinkle the remaining raw cacao nibs generously on top, and enjoy! 

Advertisement
5 of 9 © Virpi Mikkonen and Tuulia Talvio

Cinnamon Bun Ice Cream

Cinnamon buns are like a big warm hug from the inside. There is no better comfort food than this ice cream when you are in need of some extra care and tenderness.

serves 2

  • ¼ cup (60ml) almonds
  • ¼ cup (60ml) pecans
  • 1 teaspoon ceylon cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon cardamom
  • 5 fresh pitted dates, divided
  • ¼ cup (60ml) water
  • 3 frozen bananas
  • 3 tablespoons coconut milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine the almonds, pecans, cinnamon and cardamom into a blender and blend until they form a fine crust. Add 1 date and blend until the mixture is still dry but just beginning to form clumps. Scoop half the mixture into a bowl and set aside. Add the remaining dates and the water to the blender and blend to a smooth paste. Scoop the cinnamon paste into a second bowl and set aside.

Wash and dry the blender. Combine the frozen bananas, coconut milk, and vanilla in the blender and blend until smooth. Scoop the ice cream into a bowl. Stir in some of the cinnamon paste. Divide the ice cream between serving bowl and top with chunks of the flaky cinnamon crumbs. Serve and enjoy!

Advertisement
6 of 9 © Virpi Mikkonen and Tuulia Talvio

Strawberry Basil Creamsicles

These creamy, dreamy strawberry pops have a hint of basil for a nice surprise. You can also turn this recipe into a lovely milkshake! Just use cold ingredients and add some ice when you blend.

makes 6

  • 2 cups (480 ml) fresh strawberries
  • 1 (14 ounce / 400ml) can full-fat coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup or other sweetener
  • 10-15 fresh basil leaves

Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Taste and add more basil or sweetener, if desired. Pour into ice cream molds, add ice cream sticks and freeze for 4-6 hours until firm. Remove the molds by dipping them into hot water for a moment. Serve and enjoy! 

Advertisement
7 of 9 © Virpi Mikkonen and Tuulia Talvio

Sweet Potato Gingerbread Ice Cream

It may sound odd, but sweet potato serves as a terrific base for ice cream. We love to combine it with warm notes of gingerbread spice for an autumnal flair-- but sweet potato would also work as a base for rich chocolate ice creams.

Serves 2

  • 1 sweet potato, steamed, mashed and frozen in ice cube trays (or 1 cup frozen sweet potato puree)
  • 1 frozen banana
  • 4 fresh pitted dates
  • 2 tablespoons almond butter (or other nut or seed butter)
  • ½ cup (120ml) coconut milk
  • 1 ½ teaspoons Ceylon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon ground cardamom

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Enjoy as a soft serve or freeze for one to two hours before serving.

Advertisement
8 of 9 © Virpi Mikkonen and Tuulia Talvio

Mocha Sundae

Even if you’re not a coffee drinker, you really should try this heavenly coffee sundae. The creamy, rich taste is out of this world.

serves 2

  • 1 cup (240ml) cashews
  • ½ cup (120ml) unsweetened almond milk (or other plant-based milk)
  • 3 frozen bananas
  • 3 tablespoons almond butter
  • 1 tablespoon instant coffee, plus more for serving

On top:

  • Instant coffee
  • Raw cacao nibs
  • Coconut Whipped Cream, if desired

Place the cashews into a blender and blend until they form a fine crust. Add almond milk and blend until smooth. Add frozen bananas, almond butter and instant coffee and blend until smooth. Scoop into serving bowls, top with Coconut Whipped Cream (if using), sprinkle with some instant coffee and cacao nibs, serve and enjoy!

Advertisement
9 of 9 © Virpi Mikkonen and Tuulia Talvio

Coconut Water Coolers

When you need to cool down, make this simple and super refreshing combo with coconut water, fruits and berries!

makes 6

  • 1-2 kiwi fruits
  • ½ cup (120ml) fresh strawberries
  • ½ cup (120ml) fresh blueberries
  • 1 ½ cups (360ml) coconut water

Combine the kiwi and the berries in a bowl. Divide the berry mixture among six ice pop molds and fill the molds with coconut water. Add ice pop sticks and freeze for 4-6 hours, until firm. Remove the molds by dipping them into hot water for a moment. Serve and enjoy!

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up