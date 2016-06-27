9 Ridiculously Delicious Ice Cream Recipes that Are Vegan

Just add a few spoonfuls of cacao and get a rich creamy chocolate ice cream. Bravo, avocado!

serves 4-6

2 ripe avocados, peeled and diced

½ cup (120ml) unsweetened almond milk (or other plant-based milk)

2 tablespoons coconut butter or extra virgin coconut oil, melted

3-4 tablespoons coconut palm syrup or other sweetener

4 tablespoons raw cacao powder (or unsweetened cocoa powder)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Taste, and add sweetener or more cacao if desired.

With an ice cream maker:

Pour the mixture into your ice cream maker and prepare the ice cream according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Serve straight away or transfer to a freezer-safe container, cover and freeze until ready to be served. Let the ice cream thaw for 10-15 minutes before serving.

Without an ice cream maker:

Pour the ice cream mixture into a freezer-safe bowl and freeze for about three hours, mixing well every 30 minutes. After three hours, scoop into bowls, serve and enjoy!