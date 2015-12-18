Holidays on Ice: Eight Hotels Where You Can Skate and Stay

The holidays are in full swing and that means twinkling lights, halls that are decked, and gingerbread everything (lattes, cookies, houses). For a handful of hotels out there, it also means time to roll out one of their most special seasonal treats: a glistening ice rink.

If chilly temperatures and snow aren’t for you, take comfort: skate-and-stay opportunities aren't just a cold-weather thing. We’ve seen several improbable spots get into the action, including San Diego and Austin, Texas. Perhaps there's something about twirling on ice under a canopy of palm trees or in the middle of the desert that both defies logic and really gets you in the holiday spirit.

Regardless of location, these high-end hotel ice rinks go heavy on the amenities—just as they do for staying guests. With adjacent cafes for sipping warm drinks after a few laps, festive tunes on full blast often provided by professional DJs, and other wintry add-ons (curling, ornament decorating), they’re welcome additions to seasonal hallmarks and shouldn’t be missed.

Most of these rinks are limited-engagement opportunities (some close in January; others linger until March), so whether you book an overnight stay or just pop by for a visit, don't wait to lace up.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.