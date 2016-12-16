Holiday Bark Recipes That Don't Contain Peppermint

Knock, knock. Who's there? Peppermint, and it's here to destroy everything you eat around the holidays. If you're anything like me, you're over the flavor that is most commonly associated with toothpaste and Listerine. Sure, it's fine in small doses (like a peppermint hot chocolate or an after-Christmas dinner mint), but I'm tired of candy canes creeping their way into basically every food I put into my mouth. In protest, we've taken bark – one of the most peppermint-filled treats around – and found non-peppermint options that are just as delicious. Click through for the droolworthy recipes that won't remind you of your next dentist appointment.