Holiday Bark Recipes That Don't Contain Peppermint

Knock, knock. Who's there? Peppermint, and it's here to destroy everything you eat around the holidays. If you're anything like me, you're over the flavor that is most commonly associated with toothpaste and Listerine. Sure, it's fine in small doses (like a peppermint hot chocolate or an after-Christmas dinner mint), but I'm tired of candy canes creeping their way into basically every food I put into my mouth. In protest, we've taken bark – one of the most peppermint-filled treats around – and found non-peppermint options that are just as delicious. Click through for the droolworthy recipes that won't remind you of your next dentist appointment. 

1 of 6 © Con Poulos

Granola Chocolate Bark

Since this bark has granola, it's got to be healthy, right? Right. We'll just convince ourselves this is the case as we eat it for Christmas morning breakfast. Click here for the recipe. 

2 of 6 © Bake.Eat.Repeat.

Salted Caramel Pretzel Bark

Salted caramel is continuing to have a moment. Combine it with pretzels and milk chocolate and that moment turns into a revolution. Out with the mint, in with the sweet and salty. Click here for the recipe. 

3 of 6 © Kleinworth & Co.

Potato Chip Bark

Speaking of sweet and salty revolutions, this potato chip bark is absolutely an option you'll want to sink your teeth into. In fact, chocolate may be the only thing you ever dip a chip into again. (Sorry, French onion dip.)  Click here for the recipe. 

4 of 6 © LUCY SCHAEFFER

Bittersweet Chocolate Bark with Candied Orange

Orange isn't necessarily the most exciting alternative to peppermint, but this bittersweet bark with candied orange slices is classy af. Make this if you really want to impress the in-laws. Click here for the recipe. 

5 of 6 © Christina Holmes

Sesame Matcha Bark

If you're looking for a bark with a side of antioxidants, look no further than this sesame matcha variety. It's the perfect snack to pack when you head back to the gym, but you're just not ready to give up that sugar-filled holiday diet. Click here for the recipe. 

6 of 6 © The Gold Lining Girl

Salted Peanut Butterscotch and Caramel Corn White Chocolate Bark

There's a lot going on here, but we don't hate a single ingredient. It's like Rachel's Thanksgiving trifle, but without the meat sauteed with peas and onions. Peanuts? Good. Butterscotch? Good. Caramel corn? Gooooooooooood. Click here for the recipe. 

