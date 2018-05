With its iconic pink-sand beaches and crystal waters, Bermuda is a tropical paradise for you and your besties. Grab a spot on Elbow Beach or Horseshoe Bay with a piña colada and Us Weekly in hand. Then, when you’ve had too much sun, head to the Heritage Court at the Fairmont Hamilton Princess for an English-inspired afternoon tea. Look at you--so ladylike!

Where to stay: Tucker’s Point Hotel and Spa