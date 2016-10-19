A Definitive Ranking of Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costumes

Horror movies are fun and candy corn tastes delicious, but nothing excites us more about October than Heidi Klum's inevitably memorable Halloween costume. The blonde bombshell has been fully committed to celebrating the holiday for the past 16 years, subjecting herself to hours of body casts, prosthetics, makeup sessions and wardrobe fittings – all for the sake of her creepy craft. We've rounded up her many looks and ranked them from boring and forgetful to jaw-dropping amazing. Click through for a trip down memory lane and to see what came out on top!