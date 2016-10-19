A Definitive Ranking of Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costumes

Horror movies are fun and candy corn tastes delicious, but nothing excites us more about October than Heidi Klum's inevitably memorable Halloween costume. The blonde bombshell has been fully committed to celebrating the holiday for the past 16 years, subjecting herself to hours of body casts, prosthetics, makeup sessions and wardrobe fittings – all for the sake of her creepy craft. We've rounded up her many looks and ranked them from boring and forgetful to jaw-dropping amazing. Click through for a trip down memory lane and to see what came out on top!

1 of 18 © Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Queen of Halloween

Which over-the-top Heidi Klum Halloween costume ranks supreme? Click through to find out! 

2 of 18 © DMI Photo/Getty Images

17. Goth (2000)

Frankly, this uninspired outfit could have been purchased at a Hot Topic. Since it's her first Halloween look, we'll give Klum a pass. 

3 of 18 © Evan Agostini/Getty Images

16. Betty Boop (2002)

There's no denying that she looks adorable, but another famous cartoon intepretation blows 2002 out of the cauldron. 

4 of 18 © Evan Agostini/Getty Images

15. Lady Godiva (2001)

Heidi gets props for the dramatic horse entrance, but we're seriously concerned about this animal's welfare. He looks like he just saw a ghost!

5 of 18 © Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

14. Disco Vampire (2005)

Has Tina Turner been bitten by a disco-loving vampire? The look confuses us, but the fangs are pretty fierce. 

6 of 18 © Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

13. Cat (2007)

There's no denying that the German supermodel looks good in anything, but the literal version of a catsuit lacks creativity, thereby deserving a spot in the litter box. 

7 of 18 © Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

12. Sexy Crow (2009)

Birds can be terrifying, but that doesn't excuse Ms. Klum from not wearing the bottom half of this costume. Unfortunately, the unfinished ensemble isn't something to squawk about. 

8 of 18 © Evan Agostini/Getty Images

11. Red Witch (2004)

Make no bones about it, this red witch is a horrifying display of Halloween mastery – we're just uncertain about the concept's inspiration. Is the skeleton an ex lover? A rival model? Maybe we shouldn't ask...

9 of 18 © Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

10. Gold Alien (2003)

This appears to be a failed look from Project Runway, but we don't hate the Mad Max meets Fifth Element components of the glitzy getup. In fact, we pretty much love it. 

10 of 18 © Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

9. Cleopatra (2012)

Aside from the bold headpiece and scalloped cape, there's nothing too over the top about Heidi's Cleopatra costume. She does look insanely regal, which puts this gold garb at a strong ninth place in our ranking. 

11 of 18 © Jon Kapaloff

8. Eve's Apple (2006)

Heidi really took a bite out of her 2006 Adam and Eve theme as the serpent and the apple. Color blocking is SO in right now, so she was already setting trends. 

12 of 18 © D Dipasupil/Getty Images

7. Monkey (2011)

There was no monkeying around with this one. Hats off to Heidi for a wild costume that rivals any CGI portrayal from Planet of the Apes

13 of 18 © Chris Weeks/Getty Images

6. Creepy Cadaver (2011)

If you never got a chance to experience Discovery's Body Worlds Exhibit, this is pretty much what you saw. It's a good reminder that without skin, we all look the same. 

14 of 18 © Cindy Ord

5. Old Woman (2013)

Time to put the makeup artist for this look on America's Got Talent. From spider veins and wrinkles to age spots and the perfect gray wig, this head-to-toe costume should be memorialized and showcased in a museum. 

15 of 18 © Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

4. Butterfly (2014)

Butterflies are beautiful, but this choice was slightly terrifying. Anyone else getting vibes from The Fly? Shudder-inducing. 

16 of 18 © Charles Eshelman/Getty Images

3. Kali the Hindu Goddess (2008)

We are living for this creative, albeit violent play on Kali the Hindu Goddess. Seal was not harmed during the making of this epic costume. 

17 of 18 © Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

2. Alien Robot (2010)

We're not entirely sure if she's channeling a Transformer or an alien from Mars, but this body glitter-doused character is commitment in every sense of the word. 

18 of 18 © Andrew Toth/Getty Images

1. Jessica Rabbit (2015)

Jaw-dropping, amazing, iconic...there are not enough adjectives to discuss Heidi Klum's ridiculously realistic take on the animated character, Jessica Rabbit. She basically won the internet and we can't wait to see what she has in store this year!

