Heartwarming News Stories That Prove 2016 Wasn’t So Bad After all

If a giant meteor hitting earth tops your list of most-wanted Christmas gifts after this last year, you're not alone. There's only so much an average person can take. So to help you feel just a little better about everything, we've rounded up 15 heartwarming news stories to remind you that decency and kindness will always thrive among a sea of, well, crap. 

Starbucks Malaysia hires a team of deaf baristas.

In collaboration with The Society of Interpreters for the Deaf (SID), Starbucks Malaysia launched the first-of-its-kind, high-tech, deaf-friendly store in a busy shopping mall with an initial staff of ten deaf employees. A big "hooray" for inclusion! Click here to read more. 

A Denver diner tips an immigrant waiter 400 percent on the day after the election.

According to The Denver Post, Palestinian immigrant and Denver resident Osamah Ajour was serving an unidentified woman at Damascus Restaurant on the Wednesday after the election. Though the 24-year-old waiter says he only spoke with the woman “for about two minutes,” she was reportedly inspired to leave a $100 tip on her $23.61 bill as well as the handwritten message “you belong here and I’m glad you are here.” Click here to read more. 

A woman used extreme couponing to feed those in need.

“I started couponing for food items like spaghetti, meatballs, and I was (often) able to get the items for free or for little to no money,” Lauren Puryear told NJ.com. “There are coupons in the Sunday paper, or online that you can print ... so I collect as many as I can, match them to the store and that is how I am able to get the items for free.” So far, Puryear has fed 5,572 people since adding couponing to her charity resume. Her goal is to feed 30,000 by her 30th birthday next September. Click here to read more. 

Refugee-cooked meals help battle prejudices in French restaurants.

29 year-olds Louis Jacquot and Sebastien Prunier started a venture called Les Cuistots Migrateurs – or The Migratory Cook – with a simple but intriguing idea: Help fight the growing prejudices against refugees in France by enlisting refugee chefs to cook and serve meals from their native countries. Since its launch, the duo has already hosted 20 events with the aid of chefs from six different countries. Click here to read more. 

A Dutch supermarket gives away food to those who can't afford it.

Thanks to donations and the purchase of excess wholesale stock, Swingmarket, a nonprofit grocery store in The Netherlands, has created a safe haven for those who typically feel ostracized by their community. Click here to read more. 

A program is helping the homeless find jobs in New York's kitchens.

On Wards Island, HELP USA operates an employment center, part of Project EATS, that offers vocational training for up to 200 homeless adults. Chef Dan Maguire spearheads a culinary arts program where trainees learn to cook and use vegetables grown in the island's garden, while Chef Chris Shea of American midtown restaurant The Wayfarer, not only uses food grown from the garden, but also hires recent graduates for his kitchen. Click here to read more. 

A brewery invented an edible six-pack ring to save marine life.

Our trash has been affecting marine life in a really bad way. But now, Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach, Florida is finally offering an alternative to dumping heaps of plastic in the ocean. The company has created edible rings for their own beer six-packs, made entirely from byproducts of the beer brewing process (such as barley and wheat). Anything to save the turtles! Click here to read more. 

A St. Louis city bus serves as a traveling grocery store for those who need it most.

The market-on-wheels, founded by current and former students at St. Louis University and Washington University, was initially conceived as a way to bring healthy foods to neighborhoods that lack major grocery stores. Its scope grew to include residents from all walks of life, whose membership fees and sales help to subsidize costs when the bus stops in low-income areas. Click here to read more. 

Buddhist monks set 600 pounds of lobsters free to cultivate compassion.

It may not have been the best decision for lobster roll season, but the monks took a boat offshore and held a 20-minute ceremony, including a prayer and a chant to the Buddha of compassion. It's obviously a symbolic gesture, but a life-saving one for those against eating the delicious crustaceans. Click here to read more. 

A Black Tap milkshake helped fund cancer research.

The milkshake we can't stop Instagramming gave back to the community by partnering with Cookies for Kids Cancer. New York's Black Tap donated 10 percent of their Cookie Shake sales to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. Now that's a sugar rush worth suffering through. Click here to read more. 

There is a food bank in India where people can deposit and withdraw home-cooked meals.

The “Roti Bank” was created by Yusuf Mukati, who runs a number of business and charitable endeavors. “The idea behind the bank is to ask people from well-to-do families to spare and deposit rotis with vegetarian or non-vegetarian food cooked at their home for the poor, unemployed and old, who can withdraw it respectfully, without begging,” he told The Indian Express. Food can be dropped off and picked up any time between 11am and 9pm. Click here to read more. 

An Australian booze cruise will set sail to save the Great Barrier Reef.

Word of the dying Great Barrier Reef swept headlines in late 2016, but Australia’s Good Beer Company wasn't taking that news sitting down. The brewery crafted a Great Barrier Beer with 50 percent of profits going towards the Australian Marine Conservation Society. Immediately after the beer hit market, Good Bear partnered with local cruise line P&O Cruises to offer the ale on all five of its ships (which visit the reef more than any other company). Click here to read more. 

An Alabama A&M student starts a food pantry for his classmates.

We're not entirely sure why Alabama A&M's cafeteria closes at 6 PM, but 20 year-old Justin Franks had a solution to remedy the situation. Starting with just $40 out of his own pocket, Franks launched a “pantry” by simply offering free instant noodles and Capri Sun. After a post on Facebook led others to catch wind of his actions, a wider variety of options began coming in. “We started getting donations from so many people: sororities, alumni and others in the community,” he said. Click here to read more. 

Fort Worth police officers hand out turkeys instead of traffic tickets.

After pulling over drivers for minor traffic violations, officers tried to build good will by handing out turkeys instead of tickets for Thanksgiving. No word on whether or not the turkeys were paired with stuffing or cranberry sauce, but a wonderful gesture, nonetheless. Click here to read more. 

A food rescue is turning food waste into booze for the holidays.

412 Food Rescue, a Pittsburgh-based organization focused on rescuing unsellable food, announced two simultaneous initiatives to turn food items that would otherwise go to waste into perfectly drinkable booze: the Loaf, a bread-derived beer and Forage, a mix of apple cider and brandy. Who knew that sustainability tasted so good? Click here to read more. 

