You’ll Want to Add These Nutrient-Packed Supplements to Your Next Smoothie

Whether it’s a breakfast smoothie or post-workout protein shake, there’s no denying that our love affair with liquid meals and snacks is here to stay. Fruits and vegetables surely pack a heavy vitamin punch, but there’s a bevy of other energy-boosting and immunity-enhancing foods that steal the nutritional crown. Get out your scoopers and click through for a comprehensive list of supplements that will have your body saying "thank you."

Superfood Powder

This supplement is for the grown-ups who still refuse to eat their vegetables. Green superfood contains pretty much every vitamin in the alphabet, all sourced from plants like wheat grass, spinach, parsley and barley grass. Now you have no excuse to knock off the second level of the food pyramid. 

Hemp Protein

It’s the plant-based protein that boasts all 21 amino acids, including the nine your body can’t produce on its own. Whey, casein and soy may get all the publicity, but the nutty-flavored hemp is worthy of a gold star (or at least a spot in your pantry). 

Bee Pollen

You don’t have to be queen of the hive to get access to this health trend. Containing an array of vitamins, minerals and amino acids, the yellow godsend may also help with infertility and prostate issues. 

Acai Berries

There’s no denying the power of blackberries, strawberries and blueberries, but these Brazilian berries reign supreme with their potential cancer-fighting and and skin-protecting flavonoids. Did we also mention that they’re delicious?

Cacao Nibs

Who says chocolate can’t be healthy? Aside from its serotonin and endorphin-releasing capabilities, cacao nibs — the dried and fermented seed of a cacao plant — may lower your blood pressure and cholesterol. Nibs, nibs, they’re good for your heart, the more you eat, the more you…smile.

Flaxseed Oil

It’s all about those omega-3s! The fatty acid that nutritionists can’t stop talking about may be responsible for lowering triglycerides (bad cholesterol) and curbing rheumatoid arthritis. 

Matcha

It’s time to eliminate the coffee addiction with this green tea powder that may speed up fat-burning and your metabolism. An additional perk? The always-necessary, mid-afternoon caffeine jolt. 

Probiotics

If you’ve got bathroom issues, consider an investment in probiotic capsules to both aid in digestion and boost your immune system. The live-active culture pills can easily be sprinkled into your smoothies, but a heaping spoonful of Greek yogurt is certainly the cheapest alternative. 

Spirulina

The idea of consuming blue-green algae may disgust you, but you’d be denying yourself the protein, beta-carotene and vitamin B12 that anchor this superfood. Search for powdered varieties in your local health food store. 

Chia Seeds

Holy fiber, Batman. Chia seeds may be tiny, but their nutritional profile, particularly for gut-loving fiber, is at superhero levels. 

