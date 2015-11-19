Gorgeous Food Prints for the Art Lover on Your Holiday Shopping List

If you’re dreading the looming black Friday shopping hysteria, we’re going to help you get started early for the food lover and art lover on your list. Our friends from 20x200 curate brilliant and diverse online art shop for people who might not be put off by gallery shopping. Their wealth of culinary-themed prints and photos are just the thing for any barren kitchen wall (or bedroom wall—who doesn’t want their last image before dozing to be of dessert?). Here, five excellent picks for your holiday shopping.

1 of 5 Georgia road sign by Dorothea Lange

Georgia Road Sign – Dorothea Lange

Lange is most famous for photos telling the story of the Great Depression. Her shot of this (presumably) misspelled sign from the Georgia roadside shows a lighter side of pre-WWII America though. It does leave us wondering if Georgia experienced some great burger heists that we’re unaware of though.

Get it here.

2 of 5 Oranges by Jennifer Mason

Oranges – Jennifer Mason

Inspired by her love of Art Deco, Mason says that the red berries remind her of the colored accents on deco buildings. And the long shadows give the photo a “painterly” feel.  It’s not your high school art class still life for sure.

Get it here.

3 of 5 Confections #65 by Amy Stevens

Confections #65 – Amy Stevens

What began as attempts to bake and decorate with Martha Stewart-level precision gave way to what Stevens calls a series of “exuberantly imperfect” cakes. Her photos are an excellent reminder that a cake does not have to look like it was ripped from the pages of a food magazine in order to be a work of edible art.

Get it here.

4 of 5 Street Market, Kashgar by Raul Gutierrez

Street Market, Kashgar – Raul Gutierrez

Gutierrez travels finds his subjects in the remote parts of Western China, often unknown to most people in the United States. The smells of spices and grilled goat almost spring from the photo of a market that is waiting to be discovered by the rest of the world.

Get it here.

5 of 5 Sugarcoat by Michelle Hinebrook

Sugarcoat – Michelle Hinebrook

Hinebrook’s candy-colored abstraction focuses on the “sensations of the body and the experience of taste and touch.” It may not be edible itself, but it will certainly leave you hungry for a brightly hued bag of drug store candy.

Get it here.

