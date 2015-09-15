Get in Shape While Traveling The World at These Fitness-Friendly Hotels

Bikini season may be coming to an end, but that’s no reason to shelve your ab-aspirations until next summer. Hotels around the world are teaming up with the hippest, hottest studios and trainers to offer group fitness classes, personal training, and locally inspired exercise activities.

If you thought you were going to relax on your next vacation, think again. Hoteliers are serving up sweet incentives (think Heartbeet juices, housemade power bars) to make sure you sweat it out.

Check out the coolest new ways to stay in shape on your next trip out of town. Best of all? Many of these programs are open to locals eager to participate, too. So grab your padded shorts and your '80s-inspired sweatband, tighten your laces, and get ready to work.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.