Decorate Your Home Like ‘Stranger Things’

To the discerning telephile, the delight of a well-thought-out show is in the details. The ability to create atmosphere– whether emotional or historical– through the objects and textures on screen separates cult classics from forgettable binge-series.



If Internet buzz is to be believed (and in this day and age, it’s a reliable barometer) Netflix’ Stranger Things has joined the ranks of The X-Files and Buffy by harnessing both the familiar and the uncanny. References to E.T. and The Goonies help the plot along, but the Duffer Brothers’ ability to conjure a truly convincing 1983 Indiana town shouldn’t go unnoticed.



For the true fans, of both the show and 1980s nostalgia, we have a look at decor ripped straight from your screen.