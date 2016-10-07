Decorate Your Home Like ‘Stranger Things’

To the discerning telephile, the delight of a well-thought-out show is in the details. The ability to create atmosphere– whether emotional or historical– through the objects and textures on screen separates cult classics from forgettable binge-series.
 

If Internet buzz is to be believed (and in this day and age, it’s a reliable barometer) Netflix’ Stranger Things has joined the ranks of The X-Files and Buffy by harnessing both the familiar and the uncanny. References to E.T. and The Goonies help the plot along, but the Duffer Brothers’ ability to conjure a truly convincing 1983 Indiana town shouldn’t go unnoticed.


For the true fans, of both the show and 1980s nostalgia, we have a look at decor ripped straight from your screen.

1 of 13 © Netflix

Stranger Decorating

From a palette of mustard and olive, to materials that time forgot (looking at you, rattan,) we bring you the looks you hate to love. (Caution: spoilers ahead)

2 of 13

Jaws Poster

The poster for Steven Spielberg's Jaws (1975), designed by artist Roger Kastel, is iconic. Its presence in the room of the mysteriously disappeared Will Byers is both believable and appropriately ominous. $49.99

3 of 13

Carpet Tapestry

Once upon a time, people hung rugs on their wall. Not tapestries: shaggy, groovy affairs you could lose your entire change drawer in. If you’re feeling DIY, you can make your own latch-hook rug– and think about that deer that went the same way as poor Barb. $29.99

4 of 13

Owl Lamp

It would be unfair to judge any family by their basement decor, but the Wheelers’ has a strong ornithological bent. From the falcon artwork behind the couch, to the owl lamp near Eleven’s hiding place, one wonders whether the Duffer brothers have a fancy for feathers. Regardless, we can’t help but think of Mark Frost and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks when we see this owl.  $127.50

5 of 13

Birthday Mug

In one shot of the basement where Will, Lucas, Mike, and Dustin play Dungeons & Dragons is a vibrant Happy Birthday mug covered in primary-colored script. These domestic details are poignant as a reminder of the family Eleven doesn’t have. But in our optimistic vision of what another season of the show could bring, a resurrected Eleven is blowing out birthday candles with her new family, The Wheelers. $7.96

6 of 13

Plaid Thermos

Amid the sprawl of Chief Hopper’s bachelor pad– between several empty cans of beer and a half eaten bologna sandwich– is a good old-fashioned plaid Thermos. Here’s hoping he keeps it filled with strong coffee. Although, if he sneaks something even stronger in, who’s to know? $24.99

7 of 13

Plant Stand

Mrs. Wheeler may get a bad rap for being a naive parent (while desperately trying not to come off as a naive parent.) Regardless, she knows her plants, and we counted no less than six in the family’s hall. Layering is key to pulling off this look, so we recommend putting those peperomia on a pedestal. $152.98

8 of 13

La-Z-Boy Recliner

According to Stranger Things, one of the great suburban pleasures is that moment when your recliner kicks back, taking your weary old body with it. La-Z-Boy gets a shoutout in the show. The brand’s motto is ‘live life comfortably’– 1980s America agrees. $699.00

9 of 13

Chrome Kitchen Clock

Joyce Byers is acutely aware of time passing as she marks the moments since she last saw her son. In one panicked scene, the chrome kitchen clock can be seen ticking away. The timepiece may be retro, but there’s nothing bygone about a mother’s love. Pairs well with strands of lights. $46.00

10 of 13

Tiffany Style Lamp

Glimpsed in several Hawkins households is the tell-tale silhouette of the hanging Tiffany-style lamp. Historically an upside down, stained glass dome (saucer, even) the piece comes in a variety of colors. However, in 1980s midwest, is there any other option but orange-brown? $109.99

11 of 13

Corded Phone

Joyce Byer’s yellow corded phone gets fried like a wonton… twice. But she isn’t the only one who hasn't gone cordless yet. We spotted a turquoise version in Nancy Wheeler’s room for secret calls to Steve. $9.97

12 of 13

Cantilevered Chairs

Mess though it is, Chief Hopper’s kitchen appears to contain cantilevered, chrome chairs with yellow leather upholstery. How he acquired furniture that would look at home in a Bauhaus loft is beyond us. The man has excellent taste. $789.00

13 of 13

Peregrine Falcon Print

Here’s a close cousin to the aforementioned falcon painting hanging behind the Wheelers’ couch. In case you were wondering, Indiana has five different types of falcons. We can’t verify whether that carries over to the upside-down. $10.77

