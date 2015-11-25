FWx Stocking Stuffers

Premium sound with some serious bass comes out of these cute and comfortable burger and fries earbuds. If burgers aren’t their thing, popsicles, gingerbread men, ice cream cones, even poop emojis are an option. $15, theankit.com
Made from pure Belgian milk chocolate, this hot chocolate on a stick is like a cup of comfort. Simply place the chocolate in hot milk or water and stir. And there will be no judgements if the chocolate is eaten straight off the stick. $2.95, chocomize.com
For the healthy eater or someone who esteems to be, Eating Purely: More Thank 100 All-Natural, Organic, Gluten-Free Recipes for a Healthy Life simplifies delicious, good-for-you food with bright beautiful images. The creative recipes are from Elizabeth Stein, founder of Purely Elizabeth food line, which incorporates nutrition-rich ingredients in cereals and delicious cookies. $17, amazon.com
Give the gift of caffeine with a can of cold brew coffee from High Brew. Choose from a variety of flavors like the original Double Espresso, or Mexican Vanilla with a touch of sweetness, or Salted Caramel. Packs of 4 starting at $15, highbrewcoffee.com
This fun bathroom spray is the humorous alternative to a candle or a box of matches. Poopourri comes in 11 subtle scents, including Original Citrus with lemongrass or Secret Santa with cinnamon and vanilla all wrapped in fun, holiday appropriate boxes. Starting at $10, poopourri.com
Gorgeous illustrations sit side-by-side easy to follow and fail-proof recipes of everything from making your own pickles, the best deviled eggs and 99 uses for that mason jar all to prepare for the perfect picnic. $14, amazon.com
To celebrate their 20th anniversary, one of the preeminent craft breweries in the world worked up this strong ale based on founder Sam Calagione’s very first homebrew recipe. With strong notes of chocolate and cherry, Calagione describes it as an alcoholic birthday cake and he’s not wrong. Keep it for special occasions though as it clocks in at almost 20 percent alcohol. dogfish.com
The most practical gifts you will give this year, these mini survival kits for every taste address everything life may throw at you: a cut finger, a lost earring back, a thirsty dog or even chronic sweating from an office or interview panic attack. Starting at $14; pinchprovisions.com
