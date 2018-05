Up your host gift-giving game by showing up with this curated collection of chic holiday must-haves created by Clos du Bois and celebrity event designer Jung Lee. The gold and white box contains cocktail napkins and serving dishes, a gold Fête banner and wine badges, playing cards, thank you notes, some seriously addicting spiced pecan, a bottle of Clos Du Bois and a gold corkscrew. And the acrylic lid of the box can be flipped over and used as a tray. $89, closdubois.com