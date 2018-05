The Amsterdam-based hotel chain known for merging fun and technology made a splashy debut with this first American outpost in New York. While the rooms typical NYC cozy (read: compact), every corner is put to use with smart design in mind. After checking yourself in on a computer in the lobby, retreat to your room, where you can personalize aspects of your stay from the color of the lights in your anti-jet lag rain shower to the digital artwork on the walls. Take in some of the city’s best views, along with a well-crafted cocktail, from the panoramic rooftop bar.