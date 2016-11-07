12 Must-Have Items to Plan the Perfect 'Friends'-Themed Thanksgiving

If you're tasked with hosting this year's Friendsgiving and the prospect has you saying "oh...my...God," why not pay tribute to the show whose Thanksgiving specials have become as iconic as pumpkin pie? Friends gave us ten years of memorable moments, quotes and laughs as our favorite TV gang sat down to celebrate the holiday of gratitude. Click through for items inspired by every Friends' Thanksgiving-themed episode and guaranteed to help you host a party that would put one of Monica's to shame.