12 Must-Have Items to Plan the Perfect 'Friends'-Themed Thanksgiving

If you're tasked with hosting this year's Friendsgiving and the prospect has you saying "oh...my...God," why not pay tribute to the show whose Thanksgiving specials have become as iconic as pumpkin pie? Friends gave us ten years of memorable moments, quotes and laughs as our favorite TV gang sat down to celebrate the holiday of gratitude. Click through for items inspired by every Friends' Thanksgiving-themed episode and guaranteed to help you host a party that would put one of Monica's to shame. 

1 of 13 © NBCUniversal, Inc./Getty Images

Could we BE more excited about a 'Friends'-themed Thanksgiving?

Here's a list of necessities.

2 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Turkey Hat

Since wearing an uncooked turkey on your head is quite unsanitary, this plush hat is certainly the best alternative. But can you shimmy like Monica and get someone to say "I love you?" If so, they're probably your lobsterAmazon

3 of 13 © CustomizedGirl.com

Eating Pants

They may not be Phoebe's maternity pants, but these comfy sweats will allow you to eat and eat and eat some more. In fact, you may be able to rival Joey for the amount of turkey consumed on Thanksgiving. Pull up a chair, take a stab at the bird and let us know how you doin' in about an hour or so. CustomizedGirl

4 of 13 Courtesy of Big Lots!

Cow Blanket

"It's all a moo point. Its like a cow's opinion. It just doesn't matter. It's moo." A turkey and wine-induced nap does matter on Thanksgiving, and cozying up to this cow fur blanket (if you don't have a cuddly Smelly Cat nearby) sounds like the best precursor to pumpkin pie. Big Lots

5 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Electric Football Game

You and your friends may not be fighting for the Geller Cup, but electric football is a modern alternative to America's favorite pastime. Just be sure to "pivot" away from anyone too competitive. Amazon

6 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Wooden Box

Nobody deserves to be locked in an actual wooden box (unless you're Chandler), but using this case as a dinner table display is an appropriate nod to one of the show's most hilarious episodes. Amazon

7 of 13 © Christina Holmes

Trifle

A delicious trifle is an absolute must for any Friends-themed Thanksgiving. Just don't pull a Rachel and add meat to this decadent chocolate cookie crunch recipe. Food & Wine

8 of 13 Courtesy of Zazzle.com

Backspace Pillow

Ross, unshockingly, had one of the more disappointing Thanksgivings when Rachel finds a pro/con list he created to decide between her and current girlfriend Julie. There's nothing he needed more than a backspace button to delete both the document and subsequent damage that was caused. Take a true break and reverse the damage of binge-eating with this punny backspace pillow. Zazzle

9 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Eye Patch

We don't want you to get ice in your eye like Monica, but we do want you to wear eye patches for a hilarious party icebreaker. Talking like a pirate is an appropriate start. Amazon

10 of 13 © Raaka Chocolate

Vegan Chocolate

Lab rat-killing Mockolate shouldn't be forced upon your worst enemy, but this delicious vegan chocolate is the perfect post-dinner treat. Raaka Chocolate

11 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Digital Photo Frame

Take a trip down memory lane by displaying a digital photo frame of your friends' most embarrassing photos. Be sure to include moments with unkempt afros, unfortunate facial hair, pre-plastic surgery noses and drastic weight gains to really capture the spirit of the holidays FriendsAmazon

12 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

First Aid Kit

In The One with the Thanksgiving Flashbacks, we get a glimpse of nurse Phoebe as she treats soldiers in a bloody war zone. Not even "unagi" can protect you from unexpected kitchen injuries, so a first aid kit is always a wise investment. Amazon

13 of 13 Courtesy of Sears

Peephole Frame

It's the most iconic symbol from America's most beloved TV show and no Friends party can exist without it. But if you're gathering is anything like the series, a peephole isn't necessary. Everyone's just going to come barging in anyway. Sears

