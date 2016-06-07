10 Awesome and Free Things to Do in NYC This Summer

Sure, it’s a renowned tourist lure, but what many don’t know is that the Met is admission-free, and the “suggested donation” is just that: suggested. Spend time in the Zen Chinese garden, marvel at the replica of the Psycho house on the roof, be dazzled by the gargantuan Temple of Dendur, see the noir crime photography exhibit, or really do whatever you want: It’s the Met, and even those who live here need years to see it all.