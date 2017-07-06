Forget the Chocolates: 8 Better Valentine's Day Gifts

This piece originally appeared on as New Updates to Valentine's Day Classics on PureWow.com.

Valentine’s Day is here. Almost. Whether that prompts an exasperated eye roll or a girlish grin, two things are for certain: You need to buy a gift, and you're not-so-secretly hoping to get one.

But wait—don’t go reaching for those drugstore chocolates again. This year, you’re going to do better. To save you from getting some overpriced flowers or giving a sappy card, we’ve come up with a few ideas for surprising gifts you'll be excited to give—or receive. Take a look, drop some hints...and maybe keep the chocolates for yourself.

Black Seed Bagel Delivery

Is anything better than a delicious, hand-rolled New York City bagel toasted in a wood-fired oven? The answer is no. NYC’s Black Seed Bagels now delivers nationwide. Just add a newspaper.

Foody Direct ($36)

Plush Bedding

Let’s all agree that everyone should buy his or her own sexy lingerie. A new suite of bedding is just as intimate and way less messy than edible underwear (never a good idea). Infused with a touch of whimsy, this Kate Spade Saturday for West Elm duvet cover is made from cotton chambray, so it looks like denim, feels like linen and gets softer with every wash. 

West Elm x Kate Spade Saturday ($24 to $119)

Therapeutic Face Oil

Skin-care products are easily overlooked in the realm of romantic gifts. But decadent face oil that you can indulge in each morning and night sounds pretty heavenly to us.

True Nature Botanicals ($110)

 

Gramophone Speaker

Remember when a mix tape was the highest form of flattery? Well, here’s another throwback: Restoration Hardware has taken the horn from Thomas Edison’s phonograph and set it to amplify music from an iPhone or iPad. May we suggest this playlist for your first listen?

Restoration Hardware ($299)

 

Leather Pouch

There’s just something not-so-sexy about a big handbag. But a chic little leather pouch that holds only a lipstick and begs to be taken out for drinks? Well, la-di-da. Happy Valentine’s Day to you.

Fendi ($395)

Lip Shine

Not your mother’s lip balm. RMS is an all-natural line (meaning you could eat this stuff if you wanted to) infused with jojoba, sweet almond and macadamia nut. It’s basically like a spa day for your lips.

RMS Beauty ($25)

“Gangsterland”

Books are totally sexy. And if you’re still not over the end of Breaking Bad, this novel is our gift to you. A mafia hit gone wrong. An undercover getaway. A nice Jewish congregation in Las Vegas. Tod Goldberg’s wickedly dark and hilarious new book will remind you of everything you love about Walter White (or any Coen brothers antihero, for that matter).

Amazon ($21)

Weekend in Iceland

Have you heard? Iceland is the new Tulum. Expand your horizons past the sandy beaches and onto a rare glimpse of the Northern Lights. But don’t nix your swimsuit. Along with breathtaking views, Iceland also boasts the world-renowned mineral baths at Blue Lagoon. Infinitely cooler than an Instagram of a coconut.

Icelandair Hotel Reykjavik Marina (Around $1,139 for three nights)

