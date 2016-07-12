These Food-Inspired Cell Phone Cases Are All in Good Taste

If your love for food knows no bounds, you may want to consider an investment in culinary couture. And what better way to integrate pizza, fries and ice cream into your wardrobe than quirky cell phone cases? Since you are what you eat and we’ve become one with our iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, it’s only fitting to have fashion accessories that satisfy your craving to stand out and make a statement. Click through for some of our favorites finds. 

1 of 14 © Inspired Cases

Cupcakes

If loving this bright and vibrant case is wrong, we don't want to be right. Don’t expect it to curb an afternoon sweet craving, though. In reality, it’s only going to make it worse. Inspired Cases

2 of 14 © Bloomingdales

Ice Cream

If an ice cream case with sprinkles doesn’t get you excited, we can let it slide. If an ice cream case with a popsicle stick doesn’t get you excited, all hope is lost. It's your favorite dessert without the brain freeze. Dig in! Bloomingdales

 

3 of 14 © zoobizu

Sushi

There’s no doubt that sushi makes us smile, so it only seems appropriate to proudly display smiling sushi. Also, can you truly resist the “omg this is so spicy”-faced wasabi? We didn’t think so. Etsy

4 of 14 Courtesy of Amazon.com

Fries

Fries: simple, but satisfying. This case: simple, but satisfying. While it may not help to curb your potato addiction, it sends a clear message: fries are awesome. Amazon

5 of 14 Courtesy of Amazon.com

Avocado

We’re digging this watercolor depiction of the beloved avocado. In fact, we’re not so sure the artist didn’t just Xerox a poster from Whole Foods’ produce section to create it. Amazon

6 of 14 © VectorDecor

Chocolate

Chocolate and calling grandma have been scientifically proven to release endorphins. Lucky for you, this case helps to accomplish both. Etsy

7 of 14 Courtesy of Amazon.com

Peanut Butter

The “Keep Calm” phrase is overused, but truer words have never been spoken. This case serves as an excellent reminder that when life gets tough, one should always bust out the jar of peanut butter. Amazon

8 of 14 © Kelly Gilleran

Waffles

If Leslie Knope had her choice of cell phone cases, we’d imagine she’d be first in line for this one. Like McDonald’s, you can now officially show your enthusiasm for all-day breakfast. Redbubble

9 of 14 Courtesy of Amazon.com

Hamburger

We don’t know what we love most about a burger and the same goes for this case. It’s all about the layers -- different but working harmoniously to create a piece of gastronomic art. Amazon

10 of 14 Courtesy of CLWSTUDIO

Bacon

You can put bacon on pretty much anything to make it delicious. (And adorable, apparently.) Etsy

11 of 14 © Annabelle Dane

Cookies

Me want case! Me eat case? Milk and cookies go together like this case and your ear. Consider it a gift for your inner Cookie Monster. Redbubble

12 of 14 Courtesy of Amazon.com

Macaroni & Cheese

Any excuse to relay your love for pasta and cheese is a worthwhile investment. The noodle and cheddar share your joy, despite knowing they’re going to be devoured. Oh, the irony. Amazon

13 of 14 © ZazaCase

Popcorn

The best part of going to the movies will now be the best part of making a phone call. The only thing missing is hot butter. Etsy

14 of 14 © Zazzle

Pizza

“Yaasss” is pretty much the first word that comes to mind when we think of pizza and this case. It’s the perfect companion for all of your pizza delivery apps. Zazzle

