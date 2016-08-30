Absurdly Scenic Floating Pools to Add to Your 'To-Swim' List

Food & Wine

Sometimes the situation just calls for chilling out in a pool that's just floating on top of another, larger pool. Not only do they provide some amazing unobstructed water views, barge pools can also be great spots to meet locals.

For those who want to experience this trend first-hand, there are several of these floating pools across the globe. From a floating pool in the Seine to an ultra-luxe experience at San Alfonso del Mar Seawater Pool in Chile, all of these swimming pool experiences are bucket list worthy. Read on, grab your bathing suit, sunscreen, and start planning.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

1 of 5 © Travelstock44/Juergen Held/Getty Images

Badeschiff in Berlin

This barge-turned-heated-pool in Berlin's River Spree offers a place to splash around in the heart of a major European metropolis. It also hosts regular yoga classes and summer parties. In the warm months, locals flock to the popular "beach" bar. As the mercury drops, the pool is transformed into a set of sauna spaces. A footbridge connects the pool area to the riverbank, where you can play beach volleyball, indulge in a cocktails (or three) and some barbecue. Alternatively, just enjoy your downtime on a hammock.

Advertisement
2 of 5 © Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Piscine Josephine Baker, Paris

You can find this barge on the scenic River Seine, where it draws locals and visitors looking for a bit of relaxation within the city limits. Piscine Josephine Baker is covered by a glass roof during cooler months, and includes a wading pool for children, various saunas, a Jacuzzi, and a full gym.

3 of 5 © Mario Tama/Getty Images

Floating Lady Pool, Bronx

This pool makes an appearance in the Bronx each summer. Head to NYC's Baretto Point Park for a 25-meter pool, a spray pool, and a snack bar—the makings for a perfect summer day.

Advertisement
4 of 5 © Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

The San Alfonso del Mar Seawater Pool in Algarrobo, Chile

Now, this seawater pool isn’t open to the public—you’re going to have to check into a room at the San Alfonso del Mar resort for access to this sanctuary. This one is a little different than the others on the list; it pulls in seawater from the surrounding ocean for a beach experience complete with heated sand, and waterfalls.

Advertisement
5 of 5 © Anna Bryukhanova/Getty Images

The Floating Lake Pool at Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy

It doesn’t get much better than a pool floating on the incredibly picturesque Lake Como. This is another one you’ll need a room reservation for, but the view alone is totally worth it.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up