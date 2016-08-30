Absurdly Scenic Floating Pools to Add to Your 'To-Swim' List

Sometimes the situation just calls for chilling out in a pool that's just floating on top of another, larger pool. Not only do they provide some amazing unobstructed water views, barge pools can also be great spots to meet locals.

For those who want to experience this trend first-hand, there are several of these floating pools across the globe. From a floating pool in the Seine to an ultra-luxe experience at San Alfonso del Mar Seawater Pool in Chile, all of these swimming pool experiences are bucket list worthy. Read on, grab your bathing suit, sunscreen, and start planning.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.