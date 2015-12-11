Festive Winter Cocktails That Are Totally Eggnog Free

I can only speak for myself, but even though Christmas is still weeks away I’m already sick of nog. Cold, warm, spiked, latte-ed, I just don’t want to keep drinking something that heavy all month long. Fortunately there are a lot great bartenders around the country creating cocktails that scream winter just as much as a mug of creamy egg nog. Here, some excellent cold weather cocktails to get you through the upcoming short days and long nights.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement