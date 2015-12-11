Festive Winter Cocktails That Are Totally Eggnog Free

From Kristi Dukoff at Gracie's in Providence, RI

Dukoff says, "squeeze the oils of the orange peel into the drink and around the rim. All rinds have oils in them that give off incredible flavor and aromas. The orange essences really makes the chai spices pop!”

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Maple bourbon (Gracie’s Kristi Dukoff likes Sapling)

1/2 ounce St. George spiced pear liqueur

3 drops Chai bitters

3 ounces hot coffee (Dukoff gets hers from New Harvest in Pawtucket, RI)

Orange peel

Instructions

Add bourbon, liqueur and bitters to a toddy glass. Top with coffee. Squeeze the orange peel oils into the drink and rub around the rim. Garnish with a dehydrated cinnamon pear.