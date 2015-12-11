Festive Winter Cocktails That Are Totally Eggnog Free

I can only speak for myself, but even though Christmas is still weeks away I’m already sick of nog. Cold, warm, spiked, latte-ed, I just don’t want to keep drinking something that heavy all month long. Fortunately there are a lot great bartenders around the country creating cocktails that scream winter just as much as a mug of creamy egg nog. Here, some excellent cold weather cocktails to get you through the upcoming short days and long nights.

All Night Long

From Kristi Dukoff at Gracie's in Providence, RI

Dukoff says, "squeeze the oils of the orange peel into the drink and around the rim. All rinds have oils in them that give off incredible flavor and aromas. The orange essences really makes the chai spices pop!”

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Maple bourbon (Gracie’s Kristi Dukoff likes Sapling)
  • 1/2 ounce St. George spiced pear liqueur
  • 3 drops Chai bitters
  • 3 ounces hot coffee (Dukoff gets hers from New Harvest in Pawtucket, RI)
  • Orange peel

Instructions

Add bourbon, liqueur and bitters to a toddy glass. Top with coffee. Squeeze the orange peel oils into the drink and rub around the rim. Garnish with a dehydrated cinnamon pear.  

Tanta Maple Syrup Cocktail

From Tanta in Chicago

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 ounces pisco
  • 1/2 ounce whiskey
  • 1/4 ounce amaro
  • 1/2 ounce pure Canadian maple syrup
  • 3/4 ounce lemon juice

Instructions

Add ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. 

White Rabbit

From Arnaud Dissais at Loosie Rouge in Brooklyn

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce of the Mizu Sochu infused with dry porcini mushrooms 
  • 3 ounces of house made miso soup
  • 3/4 ounce Almontillado
  • 3/4 ounce sweet vermouth 
  • Parsley cordial 

Instructions

Add ingredients to a mixing glass. Stir and pour into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a porcini mushroom.

Black Toddy

From the Thirsty Crow in Los Angeles

Ingredients

  • 1.5 ounces of reposado tequila (at the TC they like Celestial)
  • 1/2 ounce all spice dram
  • 1/2 ounce Amaro Averna (a sweeter Sicilian amaro)
  • 1/4 ounce honey
  • 1 mint sprig

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a toddy glass. Top with boiling water and stir until honey is dissolved. Garnish with slapped mint.

Java Noir

From Margaux at the Marlton in New York

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces mezcal
  • 2 dashes Aztec chocolate bitters
  • 1/2 crème de cacao
  • 1/4 ounce Sambuca 
  • 1/4 ounce agave nectar
  • Top with black coffee

Instructions

Add mezcal, bitters, crème de cacao, Sambuca and nectar to a glass coffee mug and stir. Top with coffee.

Orchard Old Fashioned

From the Sportsman's Club in Chicago

Ingredients 

  • 2 ounces whiskey (Sportsman's likes Clyde May's)  
  • 1/4 ounce Coffee Demerara
  • 1/8 ounce Apricot Liqueur 
  • 1/2 ounce Oloroso sherry
  • Dash Angostura Bitters

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a double old fashioned glass with ice and stir to combine. Top with fresh ice and garnish with an orange peel. 

Urban Turkey

From Oldfield’s in Los Angeles

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces of Wild Turkey 101
  • 1/4 ounce of tawny port
  • 1/2 ounce of Benedictine
  • Dash of Angostura bitters

Instructions

Stir ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Strain into a coupe and garnish with an orange twist.

