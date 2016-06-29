15 Fast Food Hacks Every Drive Thru Addict Needs

The following fast food hacks are for any drive thru addict looking to become a drive thru aficionado. We’ve unlocked the menu mysteries that will impress your late-night food run squad, the cashier, or even Ronald McDonald himself.
Whether you’re on the go or on a splurge, fast food is a saving grace. And if you know the secrets of the chains, you can get the most out of your 5 to 10 minute experience with an off-menu item or even save a few bucks.
Tips number 14 and 15 are probably the most important for getting free goodies, so stay tuned.
This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement