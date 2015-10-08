Fascinating Food Images From Depression-Era America

When thinking about the Great Depression, the images we conjure are likely stark, Dust Bowl conditions and people waiting in lines for government cheese. In the late 1930s, after many aspects of the first New Deal had been repealed in the courts, President Roosevelt commissioned photographers to take pictures of just such devastation. Tasked with capturing the wide-sweeping hardships across the country, the Farm Security Administration amassed over 170,000 photographs of Americans living their daily lives. The purpose was to bolster support for government programs to aid families and relocate struggling farmers.

While they likely picked and chose the most desperate imagery, despair was certainly not the only thing that was documented. Thanks to Yale University's Photogrammar website, the entire meticulously labeled catalog has been uploaded, tagged and even mapped. Here is just a taste of the fantastic food images in the collection.

Dinner's Ready

The chef at the Rimrock Camp in the central Oregon land development project gets ready to go into action on the dinner gong. Oregon; 1936

Choose Your Pie Wisely

Bakery shop at House of David. Benton Harbor, Michigan; 1940

What a Peach

Grocery boy leaning on basket of peaches. Muskogee, Oklahoma; 1939

Yes, We're Open

Proprietor of small store in market square. Waco, Texas; 1939

An Apple a Day

Shopping at grocery store. Lakeland, Florida; 1939

Chicken Dinner

Mrs. Milton Robinson, wife of FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower, in the kitchen of her farm home. Greeley, Colorado; 1939

Making Biscuits

Migrant mother making biscuits in tent home near Mercedes, Texas. 1939

Picking Peas

Daughter of Pomp Hall, tenant farmer, picking peas for supper. Creek County, Oklahoma; 1940

Whipped Topping

Putting whipped cream on cake which will be served for refreshments at home demonstration club meeting. McIntosh County, Oklahoma; 1940

Finishing Touches

Craig Field cooks loading up platters of crisp fried chickens, supplied through the FSA (Farm Security Administration) "Food for Defense" program. Craig Field, Southeastern Air Training Center, Selma, Alabama; 1941

Crisp Carrots

Buying carrots from a shopping list in the Giant Food shopping center on Wisconsin Avenue. Washington, D.C.; 1942

Sharing a Bite

Eating dinner at the all day community sing. Pie Town, New Mexico; 1940

Eat Up!

Youngster eating dinner at all day community sing. Pie Town, New Mexico; 1940

