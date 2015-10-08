Fascinating Food Images From Depression-Era America

When thinking about the Great Depression, the images we conjure are likely stark, Dust Bowl conditions and people waiting in lines for government cheese. In the late 1930s, after many aspects of the first New Deal had been repealed in the courts, President Roosevelt commissioned photographers to take pictures of just such devastation. Tasked with capturing the wide-sweeping hardships across the country, the Farm Security Administration amassed over 170,000 photographs of Americans living their daily lives. The purpose was to bolster support for government programs to aid families and relocate struggling farmers.

While they likely picked and chose the most desperate imagery, despair was certainly not the only thing that was documented. Thanks to Yale University's Photogrammar website, the entire meticulously labeled catalog has been uploaded, tagged and even mapped. Here is just a taste of the fantastic food images in the collection.