Expensive Foods the 10 Richest Americans Could Afford (If They Wanted To)

Forbes Magazine once again released their ranking of the 400 richest people in the U.S., with this year's list having the highest entry point ever at $1.7 billion. Yeah, I feel real bad for the 145 billionaires who didn't make the cut. With so much money comes the ability to afford just about anything (except the love of another human). Of course these folks probably don't become the country's richest people by splurging on frivolous things, but they certainly could if they wanted to. Here are what the 10 wealthiest Americans are worth in the world's most ridiculously expensive foods.