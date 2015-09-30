Expensive Foods the 10 Richest Americans Could Afford (If They Wanted To)

Food & Wine

Forbes Magazine once again released their ranking of the 400 richest people in the U.S., with this year's list having the highest entry point ever at $1.7 billion. Yeah, I feel real bad for the 145 billionaires who didn't make the cut. With so much money comes the ability to afford just about anything (except the love of another human). Of course these folks probably don't become the country's richest people by splurging on frivolous things, but they certainly could if they wanted to. Here are what the 10 wealthiest Americans are worth in the world's most ridiculously expensive foods.

1 of 10 Photo Composite: © Bloomberg / GIUSEPPE CACACE / Getty Images

10. Larry Page – worth $33.3 Billion

Page made it possible to receive information about anything in the world in a matter of seconds when he and Sergiy Brin founded Google. One thing Google hasn’t made it any easier to track down though, are the extremely tough-to-find white truffles. Page can afford about 9.2 million pounds of them. That would account for all the truffles found on Earth for 30 years.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Photo Composite: © Bloomberg / JIJI PRESS / Stringer / Getty Images

9. Jim Walton – worth $33.7 Billion

The youngest of Walmart founder Sam Walton’s four children, Jim Walton is very familiar with the idea of big box stores. And he could get over 12,000 big boxes of Yubari King Melons, which can sell for $12,000 each. That’s enough expensive melons to fill one of his Walmart Nighborhood Markets.

3 of 10 Photo Composite: © Chesnot / The Washington Post / Getty Images

8. Michael Bloomberg – worth $38.6 Billion

Now that JFK is serving up ultra-rare bourbon Pappy Van Winkle at $95 a pop, the next time the former New York mayor heads out of town he could afford to buy a 11 rounds for everyone who ever voted for him. Okay, he probably flies private.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Photo Composite: © NBC / Getty Images / Andrea Pavan / PhotoFVG / Corbis

7. Mark Zuckerberg – worth $40.4 Billion

Zuckerberg was famously quoted as saying he wouldn't eat any meat he didn't kill. Since delicious, fat pigs aren't usually running around Palo Alto the closest the young billionaire can get is cheese made from a pig's milk, which at $1680/pound means he can afford to make over 2 million gallons of piggy queso dip.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Photo Composite: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography /AFP / Stringer / Getty Images

6. David Koch – worth $41 Billion

A New York City resident, David Koch could treat the entire New York metropolitan area to sushi and Kobe beef at Masa, and a movie… twice. (If they decide to go on a second date.)

Advertisement
6 of 10 Photo Composite: © The Washington Post / Desislava Panteva / Getty Images

5. Charles Koch – worth $41 Billion

With as much money as the Kochs put into politics, they probably consider themselves quite the patriots. How fitting that Charles could afford to buy five $2,873 bottles of Screaming Eagle Cabernet for every resident in his home state of Kansas.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Photo Composite: © Bloomberg / Nicky Loh / Stringer / Getty Images

4. Jeff Bezos – worth $47 Billion

We're sure the Seattleite founder of Amazon.com must enjoy a good up of coffee, and why not the most expensive coffee out there: kopi luwak? Topping out at about $100 per cup, Bezos could afford to fill up 46,380 average-sized hot tubs with the excreted java.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Photo Composite: © Barry King / Digital Light Source / Getty Images

3. Larry Ellison – worth $47.5 Billion

He owns an island in Hawaii and his Oracle racing team has won the America’s Cup yacht race twice. The man likes the sea. So he would certainly enjoy tins of $11,000/pound Almas caviar that stretch for more than four nautical miles.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Photo Composite: © CNBC / Getty Images / Offscreen / Alamy Stock Photo

2. Warren Buffett – worth $62 Billion

Buffett is known for keeping himself humble despite his wealth, and you know he loves a good deal. What's a better deal than an all-you-can-eat buffet? Buffett could eat his fill at the pricy Caesars Palace Bacchanal Buffet in Las Vegas every single day for 3 million years.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Photo Composite: © Scott Olson / Marka / Getty Images

1. Bill Gates – worth $76 Billion

The richest American is also one of the most charitable, which is probably how he can sleep well at night. Speaking of sleeping, Gates could afford 120,253 1000 thread-count California king-sized bed sheet sets made from saffron threads.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up