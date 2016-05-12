Everything You Need to Know About Driving in Cuba

You’ve booked your airfare. You’ve gotten your paperwork approved. Now check off one last box: securing a rental car in Cuba.

As much as bookings to the stuck-in-time island have exploded, tourist infrastructure struggles to keep pace—here, it’s nearly impossible to train-hop between cities, buses don’t run on schedule, and even domestic flights are unpredictable. Driving allows for unparalleled freedom to explore, but it’s a complicated process just to get your car booked.

Regardless of the format or length of trip you choose, make sure that you budget some amount of time to drive beyond Havana and get a taste of Cuba’s verdant landscapes. Vintage car or not, it’s an experience you’ll never forget. Here, a few tips for navigating the road.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.