Essentials for Every Occasion: The 6 Best White T-Shirts

A white tee is a wardrobe essential, but it can be a headache to find the right fit and thickness for every occasion. We did the heavy lifting and found a shirt for every need. Tried, tested and loved, these are the perfect white tees.
Gap Pure Body Modal Tee
One of the most comfortable T-shirts out there, Gap's Pure Body semi-sheer tee is soft and light with a relaxed fit. You won't want to take it off. ($25, gap.com)
J Brand Crew
This classic crew has a universal fit. Thick enough to not be see-through, light and silky to fall perfectly around the waist, and crisp enough to wear to the office. This shirt is worth the splurge. ($68, farfetch.com)
The black trim on the sleeve, collar and pocket dress up this crepe and jersey tee. Pair it with a pencil skirt and you have the most comfortable outfit for work. ($29, joefresh.com)
3.1 Philip Lim Silk Tee
Philip Lim can do no wrong in our books and this dressy tee is proof. With a cropped front, side slips and shirttail hem, this silk shirt is an investment piece to have in your closet. ($250, saksfifthavenue.com)
