It may be a small world after all, but Epcot's got 11 countries to experience in the span of eight hours. And frankly, if you're not a Disney employee or annual passholder, ain't nobody – especially cranky children – got time for all that. To expedite your "travels" from pavilion to pavilion, we've broken down the can't-miss attractions, food and drink for each country, as well as what to skip. De nada, bitte, bié keqi, ealaa alrrahub w alssae, doitashimashite, værsågod, de rien, prego and you're welcome in advance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement