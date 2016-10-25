A Quick, Honest and Easy Guide to Epcot's 11 Country Pavilions

Must-Eat: Proceed directly to the Karamell-Küche for a caramel-walnut shortbread bar that will be the best dessert you eat all day.

Must-Drink: Beer. Lots and lots of beer.

Must-See: The miniature train and village. You could seriously watch this for hours (or at least until you crave another beer).

Skip: Sommerfest, the quick-service restaurant. Oktoberfest-themed and buffet-style Biergarten is worth the extra time, money and appetite.