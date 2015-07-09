Entourage's Constance Zimmer's Tips For A Soulful Family Home

As the star of Lifetime's new unREAL—which gives a fictional behind-the-scenes look at a competition dating show—and Entourage, Constance Zimmer has already had a busy summer. Lucky for us, she saved some time to give us a peek inside her warm and personal Los Angeles home. Though she tends to play intense, tightly wound characters, Zimmer herself is relaxed and at ease, with a home that reflects the same casual friendliness. Virtually everything in the house, from furniture to lighting to accessories, has a story. From the tennis rackets Zimmer's husband scored on a Brooklyn stoop that now hang over the fireplace in their family room to the marquee "flavor" sign proudly displayed in their classic kitchen, the home exudes a warmth and soulfulness.

This piece originally appeared on MyDomaine.com.