Entourage's Constance Zimmer's Tips For A Soulful Family Home

As the star of Lifetime's new unREAL—which gives a fictional behind-the-scenes look at a competition dating show—and Entourage, Constance Zimmer has already had a busy summer. Lucky for us, she saved some time to give us a peek inside her warm and personal Los Angeles home. Though she tends to play intense, tightly wound characters, Zimmer herself is relaxed and at ease, with a home that reflects the same casual friendliness. Virtually everything in the house, from furniture to lighting to accessories, has a story. From the tennis rackets Zimmer's husband scored on a Brooklyn stoop that now hang over the fireplace in their family room to the marquee "flavor" sign proudly displayed in their classic kitchen, the home exudes a warmth and soulfulness.

This piece originally appeared on MyDomaine.com.

Mix styles for a more personal feel

A lack of a definitive interior style enables the collected and assembled home to feel genuine and personal. “Our last house was a 1949 midcentury modern we spent nearly two years furnishing from flea markets and auctions,” the actress tells us. “In addition to some great midcentury-modern pieces we couldn’t part with, we added farmhouse, art deco, and Spanish pieces, and somehow it works.”

Surprise yourself

Zimmer’s home is wholly personal and unique, decorated with pieces found over the years and from a wide variety of sources. “I love finding something that I wasn’t looking for,” the actress says when it comes to shopping for décor. “But I do like to scour websites like One Kings Laneor Chairish for specific things. My favorite finds are vintage, which usually means flea markets and eBay.”

Be playful

The living room’s oversize phone is a prop left over from a commercial shoot. “It has such a great pop-art feel and always reminds me of my childhood,” the actress says.

Use color and light

The family didn’t do any major renovations inside the home when they moved in just under two years ago but made aesthetic changes here and there to give the space some personality. “We gave the house dimension and rooms more character by adding vintage lighting, window treatments, painting cabinets in deep but muted tones, and painting a ceiling in the living room metallic gunmetal gray,” Zimmer says.

Repurpose

Narrow shelves in the family room, which Zimmer’s husband built out of salvaged wood and plumbing pipes, display black-and-white photography in a casual but sophisticated manner.

Steal the show

In the timeless kitchen, a vintage-looking marquee sign steals the show. “My husband had the sign made years ago for a commercial he was shooting, and we’d always talked about having it in our kitchen one day,” Zimmer says. “And then we bought this house, which just so happens to have the perfect spot!”

Classics never go out of style

For an alternative spin on a classic nightstand, Zimmer opted to use pieces she had been collecting over time. “I love old suitcases and how they evoke the sense of a life lived,” the actress tells us. “We had several throughout the house and no nightstand on one side of our bed, so I grabbed a few that worked together and stacked them, which immediately made the room feel cozy and warm.”

