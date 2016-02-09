Enchant and Awaken Your Senses With These Valentine's Day Gifts

Who doesn’t love a pretty pink bottle? This delicate fragrance with seven essential oils like Peru balsam and Bergamot from Calabria is from olfactory duo Pauline Rochas and Carole Beaupré, and centers on the heart chakra, or Anahata (Sanskirt for “unhurt, unstruck, unbeaten”) and which opens the body and soul to the radiating energy of love. We suggest you spray it on often for devotion and passion. $175