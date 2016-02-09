Enchant and Awaken Your Senses With These Valentine's Day Gifts

This week, love is in the air. Even if you don’t subscribe to the hype, remember, V-Day only comes once a year. Stir up your romantic, sensual nature and add a sparkle of romance with this mix of enlivening massage oils, mists, washes, scented candles and colognes to achieve a variety of enchanting moods and senses. Our advice is easy: indulge, enjoy and repeat.

It’s all in the name. Brooklyn-based PLANT’s organic “Get It On” body wash combines a warm-hued blend of eight natural, organic essential oils like sensual sandalwood, bright ginger and a woodsy cedar.  And the brand is also doing its part to give back, employing adults with mental and physical disabilities. $20

As the story goes, this Kiehl’s “Original” musk oil was concocted in the 1920s at the famed brand’s apothecary—and in the 1960s was miraculously rediscovered in a vat labeled “Love Oil.” Decades later, this light, clean and modern scent still conjures notes of orange blossom, rose, tonka nut, neroli, white patchouli and musk (bonus points for the old-school vial). $35

From the natural, paraben-free Cowshed line, the gents will appreciate the Bullocks Muscle Massage Oil with soothing hemp seed oil, perfect for the warming, sensual, stimulating and awakening powers of camphor, eucalyptus and clove. $29

Spice things up and drink a warm mug of this aromatic and barely sweet caffeine-free (and non-GMO) tea. A strong blend of spices and fruits like pomegranate seeds, cinnamon, rose petal and hibiscus is likely to ignite some inner passions. $8

Housed in a lovely green bottle, Tata Harper has managed to bottle ten of the world’s most potent aphrodisiac essential oils, like divan, jasmine, orange peel, sandalwood and ylang ylang, among others. Spray on your pulse points or apply to your palms; rub and breathe deeply for immediate positive energy. $42

 

A sublime collaboration between the beloved CAP Beauty and Katie Hess of the botanical brand Lotus Wei, this anointing oil works to heighten your mood and increase your libido with a mixture of scents like sandalwood, clary sage and citrusy neroli. $46

A sweet, heart-shaped addition to your tub, this cute sponge tackles a variety of your skin’s cold weather needs. Comprised of 100 precent plant fiber and loved for its ability to detoxify pores, this tub accessory makes it easy to achieve the highest levels of exfoliation and smooth skin. $10

The buzzy, Los Angeles–based Moon Juice is all the rage, especially with their Dust line, which includes Heart, Brain and Spirit. Their warming Sex Dust is made from an herbal tonic called ho shou wu, maca, cistanche, cacao, shilajit, epimedium, schisandra and stevia to support hormone production and brain chemistry. $60

A love letter to your senses, this candle is an homage to leather, smoke and tobacco flower harmoniously coming together in one wick. And for your entertainment, just inside the lid of each box is a classic New York story covering everything from painters to punks. Dim the lights and enjoy. $38

This decadent sugar scrub from Lotus Wei with espresso, cacao and vanilla is known to bring about a scented cloud to expand the mind, magnify peace and create fearlessness around the past, present and future. $30

Go ahead, dissolve a few generous shakes in a warm tub and indulge your senses with a blend of pure aromatic essential oils wrapped in mineral-rich Himalayan pink salts that will purify the body, relax sore muscles, and stir sensual and loving feelings. $32

Who doesn’t love a pretty pink bottle? This delicate fragrance with seven essential oils like Peru balsam and Bergamot from Calabria is from olfactory duo Pauline Rochas and Carole Beaupré, and centers on the heart chakra, or Anahata (Sanskirt for “unhurt, unstruck, unbeaten”) and which opens the body and soul to the radiating energy of love. We suggest you spray it on often for devotion and passion. $175

The sensory magic of Dr. Pratima Raichur, who holds the many titles of ayurvedic doctor, chemist, botanist and aesthetician, has created a pure and divine "love oil" comprised of organic Eastern essences of clove, cinnamon and cardamon to create the warm, nurturing feeling while sweet almond heats up with lavender, rose and vanilla to soften the skin. $28

