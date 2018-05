Juicing is obviously a ginormous trend, but the same old orange-beet-pineapple combo gets to be a snore. Wake up your healthy routine with these recipes (which are really more guidelines) from Daniel Winer, a juicing advocate and the owner of Juicepresso. All can be made in the same juicer you're using for those kale concoctions every morning.

This article originally appeared on PureWow.com.