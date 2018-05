12 Easy Cocktail Recipes that Make You Look Like a Pro

In a big cocktail shaker with ice, combine 8 ounces dark rum -- we highly recommend Appleton Estate Rare Blend 12 Year Old—4 ounces of freshly squeezed lime juice, 2 ounces of grenadine, and 8 dashes of Angostura. Shake that all up and strain into a pitcher with lots of ice. (A big shaker should just be able to handle all this. Alternatively, do it in two batches; or make it a frozen punch and run everything a blender.) Serve with four glasses and garnish with lime wheels.