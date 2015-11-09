Easy Breakfasts You Can Make in Your Toaster Oven

Food & Wine

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why are we settling for a package of oatmeal or a plain-ass greek yogurt in the morning? While those two options are the easiest on-the-go breakfast choices, they get really boring really quickly.

Wake up a little earlier than usual and treat yourself to one of these killer toaster oven breakfasts.

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.

1 of 7 Photo by Abigail Wang

Toasted Coconut & White Chocolate Chip Cookies

Technically, a coconut can considered a fruit AND a nut, so you get a two-for-one deal with this recipe. Some people might say the nutritional value of coconut significantly decreases when you make it into a cookie, but those people just don’t know how to live.

2 of 7 Photo by Rob Arrasate

Savory Monkey Bread

Pulling apart your food is always awesome. When it’s something as savory as this breakfast monkey bread, it gets so much better. Go HAM on this warm, cheesy, bacon-filled sucker. Be prepared to slap some hands away from this dish. Better yet, eat it alone. You can make yours like this.

3 of 7 Photo by Jocelyn Hsu

Cinnamon, Ginger & Brown Sugar-Baked Grapefruit

If you’re one of those people who likes a flavor punch to start to your morning, then this recipe is for you. The sharp taste of the citrus combines with the sweet taste of the brown sugar to give you a well-balanced breakfast.

4 of 7

Personalized Pop-Tarts

Nothing is more tragic than opening a package of Pop-Tarts and only being able to eat one of them because then you have a difficult decision to make, either let it go stale or eat it anyway and give yourself a sugar high that will probably last 3 days. But you’ll never have to deal with that dilemma again once you make your own Pop-Tarts like this.

5 of 7 Photo by Emily Hu

Bacon and Egg Toast Cups

Imagine eating equal parts bacon and egg in every bite you take. Well, we just made that possible with these bacon and egg toast cups. Anyone and everyone will love these, unless they’re a breakfast hater.

6 of 7 Photo by Rob Arrasate

Shakshuka Avocado

If you have yet to ever try an eggocado, you’re missing out on a delicious meal. However, time moves on and things evolve. This shakshuka avocado recipe has such an amazing blend of flavors, you won’t know what to feel, but you’ll know it is amazing. The mixture of creamy avocado, baked egg, tangy sauce, and rich cheese is all you’ve ever needed in life. Learn how to make yours here. You’re welcome.

7 of 7 Photo by Dylan Barth

DIY Cookie Crisp Cereal

Cookie Crisp cereal is the reason kids around the world can get away with eating cookies for breakfast, and the reason we’ve included so many cookie recipes in this roundup. There is no better way to start your day than with an extreme sugar rush, so kick your week off right with this recipe.

For all 15 Easy Breakfasts You Can Make in Your Toaster Oven go to Spoon University

