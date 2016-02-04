Drinking Around the World at Disney’s Epcot

There’s more to Walt Disney World than thrill rides and character breakfasts. As Epcot and the reinvigorated Disney Springs can attest, award-winning food and drink is another major draw to central Florida’s magical escape. Lucky for us, while Disney World’s renowned Food & Wine Festival comes but once a year, Epcot’s World Showcase is open every day.

From Mexico to Morocco and Italy to France, we ate and drank our way around the lagoon—and reported back on the best places to go, the drinks to buy, and the snacks to chow down on at each of the park’s 12 pavilions. Read on for our definitive guide to drinking around Epcot’s World Showcase.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.