As child star who began her career at age three, it’s only fitting that the most famous non-alcoholic drink is named for little Shirley Temple. Made with ginger ale, a splash of grenadine and topped with Maraschino cherries, various establishments have argued over who gets credit for its creation. Kids everywhere thank them anyhow.

Adult versions of the mocktail have popped up (the Dirty Shirley anyone?) but the original remains the most famed.