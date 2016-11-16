9 Popular Dental Myths Debunked

We worry a lot about what we put into our bodies, but usually a lot less about the effect it may have on our precious teeth and gums. Without a functioning and healthy mouth, how will we ever enjoy the delicious foods and beverages that mess up our teeth and gums in the first place? It’s quite the vicious cycle, but we talked to top NYC dentist Dr. Todd Bertman from Advanced Dental Arts to dispel, prove and explain some of the most popular dental myths so you can smile (and binge) with confidence. Click through for his wisdom, which some of us had surgically removed years ago.