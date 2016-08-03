9 Delicious Whiskey Recipes with Hilarious Names

Food & Wine

Whiskey may attract some of the classiest of alcohol drinkers, but that doesn’t make the names of its inspired cocktails any less hilarious. Bartenders have certainly taken creative liberties to capture the essence of their mixed drink concoctions and we've rounded up nine clever and comedic standouts. Because who wouldn't want to serve their party guests, particularly those in finance, a Bankers are Wankers? Check them out!  

1 of 9 © Tina Rupp

The Bobby Boucher

We’re shocked to find that this cocktail isn’t just whiskey and water. Lots and lots of water from a glacier in Alaska. Served cold, obviously. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
2 of 9 © Lucas Allen

Bitter Scotsman

With a name like Bitter Scotsman, are you really surprised to find a red-hued cocktail with a smoky and robust flavor? If so, you haven’t met many Scotsmen. Click here for the recipe. 

3 of 9 © Lucas Allen

The Adventures of Pete and Peach

It’s pretty much a guarantee that anything named after a ‘90s Nickelodeon show is worthy of our attention. This peachy perfection just proves we’re right. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
4 of 9

Bankers are Wankers

And drankers who enjoy port and raspberry cordial, apparently. Let's toast to the guys who can bring our economy down, but look good doing it. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
5 of 9 © Lucas Allen

Casting Aspersions

You should never cast aspersions on our ability to down four or five of these during an after-work Happy Hour. It can and will be done. Click here for the recipe.  

Advertisement
6 of 9 © Lucas Allen

Foggy Dew

It may sound like Yankee Candle’s latest scent, but this Irish take on eggnog highlights the unique mixture of whiskey, Jamaican rum and sherry. Our desire for this is very clear. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
7 of 9 © Lucas Allen

The Turkey's Wattle

You’ll be doing the turkey waddle back to your apartment after a few of these cider-based ginger beer beverages (that THANKFULLY do not remind us of a wattle – gross). At least it's less annoying than a cluck and purrClick here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
8 of 9 © Lucas Allen

Bondage

There really isn’t anything funny about the bonding of two spirits (aged and 100 proof), but the image of a leather-clad cocktail in chains brings the lols. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
9 of 9 © Petrina Tinslay

Sufferin' Sassafras!

Its root beer and allspice liqueurs provide a sassy jolt to your typical whiskey drinking routine. If it has you declaring “sufferin’ sassafras!” to judgmental onlookers, then that’s an all-around win-win. Click here for the recipe. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up