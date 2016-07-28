9 Decadent Dessert Recipes for Milk Chocolate Lovers

We hear a lot about the health benefits of dark chocolate, but if I’m going to willingly place myself in a sugar coma, it’s gotta be milk chocolate that does the job. Nothing compares to its versatility, creaminess and ability to get along with nearly every other flavor (remember, chocolate-covered bacon is a thing.). It may be not "trendy," but this classic dessert option proves that good taste never goes out of style. Click through for some of our favorite recipes where milk chocolate is the star.

Milk Chocolate Frosted Layer Cake

Turn that dream of eating the cake from Matilda into a reality with a slice of this multi-layered perfection. Trunchbull not included. Click here for the recipe.  

Silky Milk Chocolate Mousse with Peanut Butter Crunch

What separates this recipe from the rest is not only its damn good taste (#peanutbutter), but its unique blend of crunchy and smooth textures. Click here for the recipe. 

Milk Chocolate Cookies with Malted Cream

Malt may be a polarizing taste, but Oreos are not. Treat these like upgraded Oreos with a throwback to your grandpa’s favorite flavor. Click here for the recipe. 

Milk Chocolate Pots de Creme

If the words silky and dense appeal to you, look no further than this traditional French custard that will have you seeing fireworks. Click here for the recipe. 

Warm Milk Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding

There is not one ingredient we don’t like in this dish. Serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and it’s borderline sinful. Click here for the recipe. 

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies

You can’t go wrong with the classic dessert where milk chocolate has always been the star. Click here for the recipe. 

Milk Chocolate Tart with Pretzel Crust

It’s no surprise that salt and chocolate are BFFs. The pairing of sweet and salty is a relationship we’ve appreciated for centuries. Click here for the recipe. 

Milk Chocolate Cremoso with Espresso Parfait

This one’s for you, coffee lovers. There’s also a surprise ingredient of olive oil to accentuate the milk chocolate’s creaminess. Click here for the recipe. 

Crunchy Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Layer Cake

We’ll just let the photo do all of the talking. Click here for the recipe. 

