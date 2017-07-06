Create an Oscar-Winning Spread with This Movie-Themed Menu

Food & Wine

This piece originally appeared on Instyle.com.

With the Academy Awards just a few days away, we’re gearing up to throw the best viewing party ever. And what better way to celebrate this year’s nominees than by serving up an array of delicious home-cooked dishes in their honor? Our friends over at Nitehawk Cinema in Williamsburg—New York’s first original independent movie house with in-seat table-service—created an extensive menu inspired by the buzzed-about films that they’ve shown over the last year, and shared their recipes exclusively with us to try at home.

1 of 6 Clockwise: ©Fox Searchlight Pictures, Matt Lankes/©IFC Films, Liam Daniel/©Focus Features, Daniel McFadden/©Sony Pictures Classics, Jack English/©Weinstein Company

Movie Bites

“This year’s Oscar-nominated movies are all very diverse, which made creating entrées and hors d’oeuvres inspired by them a lot more fun,” says Nitehawk’s in-house chef, Michael Franey. Whether it’s Mason’s queso from Boyhood or Andrew’s dad’s go-to popcorn and Raisinettes combo from Whiplash, Nitehawk hunted down the prototypical fare we saw (and ogled over) on the big screen and created flavor-packed versions of their own. Scroll down to see their edible lineup, and make sure to tune in to the 87th annual Academy Awards on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.

2 of 6 © Liz Clayman

Boyhood

Want Another Queso? — try scallions, pickled jalapeno, cilantro, tortilla chips with the Nitehawk Queso recipe.

 

Get The Recipe
3 of 6 © Liz Clayman

The Imitation Game

 Ultra  steak, mushroom, ale pie, carrots, peas, puff pastry with Nitehawk's Steak and Ale Pie.

 

Get The Recipe
4 of 6 © Liz Clayman

Birdman

Good Bird — hot and crispy chicken wings, dill yogurt sauce, carrot slaw.

Get The Recipe
5 of 6 © Liz Clayman

The Theory of Everything

The Universe in a (Wal)Nutshell — Nutella-filled brown butter crepes topped with candied walnuts.

Get The Recipe
6 of 6 © Liz Clayman

Whiplash

“The Usual”  buttered salted popcorn, chocolate covered raisins.

Get The Recipe

