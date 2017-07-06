Create an Oscar-Winning Spread with This Movie-Themed Menu

This piece originally appeared on Instyle.com.

With the Academy Awards just a few days away, we’re gearing up to throw the best viewing party ever. And what better way to celebrate this year’s nominees than by serving up an array of delicious home-cooked dishes in their honor? Our friends over at Nitehawk Cinema in Williamsburg—New York’s first original independent movie house with in-seat table-service—created an extensive menu inspired by the buzzed-about films that they’ve shown over the last year, and shared their recipes exclusively with us to try at home.