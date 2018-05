Arguably one of the best hotels in the U.S., the Chanler at Cliff Walk is known for its elegant décor and superb service. “Every guest feels as if they are the only guest in the hotel,” said one T+L voter. Another added that, thanks to the hospitality of the staff, “I wasn’t just a customer renting a room. I [felt like] a guest coming to stay in their home.” Lavish designs have transformed each of the 20 rooms in the Vanderbilt-era mansion into unique creations, some French Provincial in style, others more Greek Revival. All have heated bathroom floors, wet bars, and antique prints or original oil paintings. Even if you’re not a guest, you should pop in for a famous (and heart-and-soul-warming) hot toddy.