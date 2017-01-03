14 Chocolate-Peanut Butter Recipes That Will Ruin All New Year Diets

Romeo and Juliet, salt and pepper, Mariah Carey and lip syncing: Some of the the world's most famous pairings, but perhaps none more complementary than the irresistible flavors of peanut butter and chocolate. Click through for the decadent duo's most delicious dessert recipes we could find. And apologies in advance for having to kiss those New Year's resolutions of cutting sweets goodbye!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shortbread Sandwich Cookies

Peanut butter and jelly gets all the love, but let's scrap the jelly and swap out the white bread for chocolate shortbread. Now that's a sandwich we can all get behind. Click here for the recipe. 

Spelt Crepes with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache

We'll find any excuse to eat chocolate and peanut butter for breakfast. Slathering them on crepes sounds like the perfect place to start. Click here for the recipe. 

Peanut Butter Pound Cake S’Mores

It may not be summer, but the presence of peanut butter pound cake s'mores should never be dictated by season. In fact, it should only be dictated by stomachs that crave year-round decadence. Click here for the recipe. 

Peanut Butter Cookie Moon Pies

We're over the moon about these chocolate-drenched treats. To avoid having to share, consume them at night, in the darkness and in limited batches. Click here for the recipe. 

Molten Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Filling

We're pretty sure the only way one can elevate a molten chocolate cake is by stuffing it with peanut butter. And that's exactly what this creative take on your favorite restaurant dessert achieves. Click here for the recipe. 

Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies with Chocolate Chips

It's official: Chocolate chips can be added to the list of "makes anything better" ingredients. And this honor certainly applies to any traditional peanut butter cookie. Click here for the recipe. 

Crunchy Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Layer Cake

If you're all about texture, this multi-layered cake pairs the creaminess of frosting with the crunchiness of peanuts and rice krispies. It's a match made in mouth heaven. Click here for the recipe. 

Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

This rich and velvety dessert is so sinful that it's sexy. Consider it the grown-up version of a Reese's peanut butter cup. Fur rug not included. Click here for the recipe. 

Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie Banana Splits

Elvis was on to something when he incorporated bananas into his peanut butter. This recipe is on to something by adding ice cream and a brownie to the king's original inspiration for an amazing flavor profile in sundae form. Click here for the recipe. 

Double Dark Chocolate Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Filling

It's chocolate on chocolate with an unexpected explosion of peanut butter. What a time to be alive. Click here for the recipe. 

Chocolate Peanut Butter Swiss Rolls

It's your favorite Hostess snack (aside from Twinkies, of course) in gourmet form. Let's petition to make this a cafeteria requirement in schools across the country. Click here for the recipe. 

Peanut Butter Cups

Homemade peanut butter cups? Count us in. This overzised version of everyone's favorite candy bar will certainly give Hershey a run for its money. Click here for the recipe. 

Silky Chocolate Mousse with Peanut Butter Crunch

If you have more of a sophisticated palate, this elegant dessert option will impress any dinner date. Just be sure to make a second batch for yourself if things go awry. Click here for the recipe. 

Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Cookies

These cookies contain granola, so they have to be healthy, right? Keep telling yourself that and maybe the new year's resolution to get fit won't seem so broken. Click here for the recipe. 

