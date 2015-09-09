Chill Out at the World's Coolest Swim-Up Bars

We've already shown you the world's coolest plunge pools and stunning stretches of undiscovered beach. Now, imagine never having to leave those warm blue waters for your next cocktail. That, my friends, is true luxury.

Whether you want to order a cool blue slushie at Iceland’s Lagoon Bar, play a hand of blackjack at Tropicana in Las Vegas, or indulge in some outrageously fresh seafood on a rock in the Indian Ocean: these awesome swim-up bars are destinations in their own right.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.