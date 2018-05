Think of this new West Loop establishment as famed Alinea’s super fun stepsister. You get amazing food, but in an open kitchen environment with trendy music, an inspired, albeit simple menu and attractive jean-clad waiters. Book a seat at the prep table to be in the middle of all the action.

Must Try: The aged cheddar rillettes. It’s a sweet and salty fry bread with truffle, cauliflower and cheese. Can you really think of anything better?

Roister (West Loop)