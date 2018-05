The stunning, lush milieu of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, known for its wineries, is also the perfect place to lay your head. The Allison Inn has a comfortable living room to unwind and rooms include gas fireplaces, local art, bay-window seats and stellar views of rolling vineyards from the terrace. Sign up for a garden yoga session or check into the spa for “pinot therapy” –where the grapes become a face mask and their antioxidants improve skin tone and texture.