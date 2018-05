The Star: Hootie and The Blowfish

Though time hasn’t exactly been kind to Hootie and the Blowfish, for a brief window in the mid-90s, they were a cultural phenomenon. Their ’94 album, Cracked Rear Window, has gone platinum sixteen times over. Yeah, let that information soak in while drinking a pint of Hootie’s Homegrown Ale, an easy-drinking American Blonde Ale that launched last summer

Rock Brothers, the brewery behind the beer, focuses on collaborations with musicians. The Hootie Ale is brewed in the band’s hometown of Charleston, SC, and is brewed using local gold rice and lemongrass.