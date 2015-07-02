Celebrate The Fourth With Patriotic Nails

This weekend, forget Pantone’s color of the season. It’s all about red, white and blue. As we roll into celebrating our nation’s independence with fireworks, family get-togethers and barbecues, be sure to add a fistful of patriotic nails to your 4th. Reach for the sparklers with one of these inspiring manicures from Instagram that say happy birthday, U.S. of A.
