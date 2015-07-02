Celebrate The Fourth With Patriotic Nails

Food & Wine

This weekend, forget Pantone’s color of the season. It’s all about red, white and blue. As we roll into celebrating our nation’s independence with fireworks, family get-togethers and barbecues, be sure to add a fistful of patriotic nails to your 4th. Reach for the sparklers with one of these inspiring manicures from Instagram that say happy birthday, U.S. of A. 

1 of 5 © Karissa Bianco

Heartland

A white mani is perfect for summer. Add patriotic glitter and an American, flag-themed heart and it’s as 4th-of-July-fabulous as these @lifeisbetterpolished nails. 

Advertisement
2 of 5 Manicure by @marisacarmichael

Get Graphic

These graphic nails from @marisacarmichael are a new twist on an American classic. 

3 of 5 © Manal Shaikh

Fire Away

Nothing says ‘Merica like firework-themed nails. Opt for bursts of red, white and blue like these from @naildecor.

Advertisement
4 of 5 © Diane Jacobson

Add Glitter

The twilight’s last gleaming may very well be the inspiration for these glittery red, white and blue nails that manage to capture everything about the holiday with silver, rhinestone and firework glitter accents from @Glitterlovinnails

Advertisement
5 of 5 © Gina Oh for Vanity Projects

Be a Star

Adding a blue, star-accented nail to your red mani will make it a festive Fourth. Check out these reverse red mani designs with star-spangled touches from @vanityprojects and @hush.beautylounge

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up