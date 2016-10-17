11 Recipes That Prove Caramel Apple Is the New Pumpkin Spice

Food & Wine

Like it or not, most people are feeding the pumpkin spice craze. And even those who are not have probably purchased Uggs, taken a selfie with orange leaves, or done something else very basic to welcome the fall season. While we're certainly not here to judge, we do want to introduce you to the flavor that doesn't get the seasonal respect it deserves: caramel apple. From decadent desserts to cheesy apps, it's the perfect way to enjoy cooler temperatures without the cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger you've grown sick of accustomed to. Click through for some of our favorite tried-and-true caramel apple recipes. 

1 of 11 © Johansen Krause

Caramel Apple Parfaits

Fall is all about layers and this dessert is on trend. You get caramel, apple, spiced cake and whipped cream with every bite. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
2 of 11 © Earl Carter

Warm Apple Charlotte

Who knew that sliced white sandwich bread could create something so irresistable? It's like a pouch of cinnamon apple goodness that you never want to stop eating. Click here for the recipe. 

3 of 11 © John Kernick

Caramel Lady Apples

For a more literal take on caramel apple, you can't go wrong with this lady apple variety of an autumn tradition. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
4 of 11 © John Kernick

Apple Caramel Sundaes

It doesn't need to be summer to enjoy an ice cream sundae. This creative play on a timeless classic may become your new favorite. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
5 of 11 © Christina Holmes

Caramel Apple Ice Cream

For those who don't have time to build the caramel apple sundae, why not just make caramel apple ice cream? You don't even need an ice cream maker! Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
6 of 11 © John Kernick

Soft Apple Cider Caramels

Pass on the bells and whistles of a complex recipe by making these soft apple cider caramels. They're sure to satisfy any candy lover's sweet tooth. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
7 of 11 © John Kernick

Caramelized Apple Custard Tart

Nothing screams caramel apple more than a delicious apple tart with rich custard. The unusual rye crust takes this particular recipe from great to amazing. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
8 of 11 © Akiko Ida & Pierre Javelle

Apple Caramel Clafoutis

This high brow interpretation of the French clafoutis is proof that caramel apple resonates with people from all walks of life. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
9 of 11 © Tina Rupp

Almond Semifreddo with Caramelized Apples

Semifreddo's unique texture can be quite polarizing, but the deliciousness of this caramelized apple topping is something we can all agree upon. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
10 of 11 © Antonis Achilleos

Ricotta Toast with Warm Balsamic-Caramel Apples

Cheese and apples have always been a winning pair, but the caramel element brings in another level of sweetness that only enhances the ricotta. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
11 of 11 © Michael Turek

Light and Fluffy Baked Apple Pancake

We'll take one of these every morning to start our day, thank you very much. Bisquick and Aunt Jemima have found a new common enemy. Click here for the recipe. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up