11 Recipes That Prove Caramel Apple Is the New Pumpkin Spice

Like it or not, most people are feeding the pumpkin spice craze. And even those who are not have probably purchased Uggs, taken a selfie with orange leaves, or done something else very basic to welcome the fall season. While we're certainly not here to judge, we do want to introduce you to the flavor that doesn't get the seasonal respect it deserves: caramel apple. From decadent desserts to cheesy apps, it's the perfect way to enjoy cooler temperatures without the cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger you've grown sick of accustomed to. Click through for some of our favorite tried-and-true caramel apple recipes.