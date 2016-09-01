Breakfast Recipes That Prove Flax Seeds and Carbs are BFFs

“Bring on the bread,” may not be your first thought when you wake up in the morning, but it’s surely one of mine (#SorryNotSorry). A good night’s rest can lead to an empty stomach and nothing sounds more appealing than a carb-heavy baked good with a cup of strong coffee. Surprisingly, bakery staples like muffins and bread pair extremely well with the heart-healthy flax seed, making for some very delicious and unique breakfast options. Click through for our favorite recipes.

1 of 8 © Emily Farris

Lemon Poppy Seed Flax Muffins

Poppy flowers may have made Dorothy fall asleep in The Wizard of Oz, but these lemon poppy seed flax muffins will wake you up with an early morning boost of energy. Click here for the recipe. 

2 of 8 © Emily Farris

Baked Flax Granola

Scratch your plans to get overpriced, over-sweetened granola from the grocery store. You can create a healthier alernative with the ingredients in your own kitchen! Click here for the recipe. 

3 of 8 © Emily Farris

Blueberry Flax Seed Muffins

This recipe may be a classic, but its flax seed crunch separates it from the norm. We're also eyeing that butter, because heating these and slicing them in half makes entirely too much sense. Click here for the recipe. 

4 of 8 © Con Poulos

Flax Coconut Pancakes

If you're looking to jazz up your Aunt Jemima, this flax and coconut option will do the trick. Click here for the recipe. 

5 of 8 © Emily Farris

Gluten-Free Flaxseed Muffins

Calling all my gluten-free groupies. You can still get in on the muffin fun with this delicious take on an apple-cinnamon favorite. Click here for the recipe. 

6 of 8 © Emily Farris

Zucchini Flax Bread

There’s probably nothing we love more than a slice of zucchini bread in the morning. Is there really a better way to sneak vegetables into your food? Doubtful. Click here for the recipe. 

7 of 8 © Emily Farris

Carrot Flax Muffins

Carrot cake for breakfast may sound blasphemous, but carrot muffins sound like a good time. We also have the crazy idea of making cream cheese frosting and topping it with flax seeds. Try it yourself! Click here for the recipe. 

8 of 8 © Emily Farris

Banana Walnut Bread with Flax

This banana walnut flax bread recipe is not monkeying around. In addition to flax seeds, it's also made with flax meal to bring in another texture. Click here for the recipe. 

