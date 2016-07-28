The Best Breakfast Burgers

When needing fuel to face the day ahead of you, especially after a big night out, sometimes the only thing that will do the trick is a burger. We are talking about perfectly cooked massive portion of meat, usually topped with an egg and nestled between a good kick of carbs. From a burger eggs benedict to pancake burgers these are the best breakfast and brunch burgers to start your morning off right.

Breakfast Sandwich Burger with Maple Bacon

Homemade maple bacon and ketchup, loaded with cheese and topped with an egg, this burger was born to brunch.

Get the recipe

Pig Beach Burger

The namesake burger at Pig Beach, Brooklyn will send your hangover running in fear — a triple stack of brisket-short rib patties, topped with melty white American, secret sauce, and pickles, on a Martin’s potato bun. Given that Pig Beach is run by award-winning barbecue teams, you can add pulled pork on top if you wish — but we kinda fear for your safety if you do

Hash Brown Burger

Nothing beats a burger when you’re a little beat from the night before…except maybe a pile of crispy potatoes to go with it. So why not combine the two? The Hash Brown Burger at The Bellwether, Los Angeles, gets you two super-browned hash brown “buns,” cradling a burger plus cheddar, a sunny egg, bacon, and Tapatio hot sauce.

Pancake Sliders

Don’t pretend the words “pancake sliders” didn’t make you sit up and take notice. At Invite Only in New York’s Meatpacking District, the “I.O. Sliders” have American cheese, bacon, and a sunny side egg — all between syrup-infused pancake “buns.” Part sweet, part savory, all awesome.

Farm Burger

Brunch nearly always soothes a hangover; so too does a huge, juicy hamburger. Why not smash those together? At Farm Burger in Atlanta, a patty of house-ground beef is topped with bacon, a sunny-side-up egg, pepperjack, and salsa verde (made with capers, parsley and anchovies). Just schedule in a nap after you devour this beast.

Bluestem Brunch Burger

Burgers rank pretty highly on the hangover cure scale. But the Bluestem Brunch Burger at Bluestem Brasserie, San Francisco, is something else entirely. Let's break this down for you: a beef patty. Hash browns. A breakfast sausage patty. Bacon. Bluestem's house-made version of American cheese. A fried egg. Pickles. Avocado. Spicy ketchup. All in one formidable, barely cohesive, sandwich-like stack. It's the Captain Planet of hangover cures: powerful alone, unbeatable together.

Bloody Mary Burger

We are no strangers to the one-two hangover-annihilating hit of a Bloody and a burger. It just took an evil genius to smash the two together. Chef Amanda Downing at Rockit Burger Bar, Chicago, tops a black angus patty with a Bloody Mary reduction and a spicy celery slaw to mimic the drink's garnish. Then she adds Parmesan, avocado and pickles because those are just good things.

Eggs Benedict Burger

There is something entirely soul satisfying about eating breakfast for dinner. You get to brunch like it's Sunday morning on a Tuesday evening, without the post-breakfast weekend workload. 

And of all the dishes in brunch world, Eggs Benedict is King of Breakfast Land. So go ahead and burger-ize that Benny and feel great about your midweek dinner choices. 

Get the recipe.

The Juicy Lucy Breakfast Burger

The burger can be many things: delicious, classic, timeless, perfect comfort food. Sometimes, though, a burger can be life altering. Enter, The Juicy Lucy. A mouthwatering burger patty stuffed with a molten cheese surprise. 

Perfect for brunch, breakfast, or whenever you want a burger to change your life. 

Get the recipe.

Fried Chicken and Biscuit Burger

There are few dishes that are more indulgently delicious than the all-American comfort food of fried chicken and biscuits. Up your weekend brunch game to the next level with this breakfast-sandwich version.

Get the recipe.

